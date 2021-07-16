FP Trending

German audio accessory maker Sennheiser has introduced its new premium in-ear earphones, the IE 900 in India. The new earphones come with the company's X3R system, which has been launched for the first time. The small X3R system comprises a combination of a 7 mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer system and a triple-chamber absorber (T3CA) system small X3R system. This helps in providing the “Sennheiser Sound," which is mainly found in headphones that are up to eight times bigger in size than the newly launched earphones.

There's also a single dynamic driver that is claimed to provide a richer and distortion-free audio output than other audio products with a multi-driver system.

The new Sennheiser IE 900 earphones also come with an acoustic vortex for an enhanced treble.

Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said, “The new IE 900 earphones are meticulously crafted to the most demanding standards. The earphones meet Sennheiser’s criteria for a high-end audio product and match the exceptional performance to ensure a refined experience for audiophiles. With the introduction of IE 900, we want the listeners to have an intense listening experience, exploring the deepest corners of their music collection”.

The earphones, made in Germany, come with an aluminium build and the anodised finish is meant to avoid any wear and corrosion. You will also get adjustable ear hooks and a choice of ear adapter.

The Sennheiser I3 900 in-ear earphones come with a hefty price tag of Rs 1,29,990 and are now available for pre-orders via the Sennheiser Web Shop.