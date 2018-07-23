Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 July, 2018 14:10 IST

Samsung's rumoured Wireless Charger Duo may charge two devices simultaneously

Only one image of the box has been revealed, but it gives out a few features and specifications.

Owing to limitations of the technology, most wireless chargers in the market only charge one device at a time. With no trace of Apple's long-awaited AirPower to be seen, the dream of multi-device wireless charging has to be put on hold. Or does it?

A leak on Twitter has revealed images of what appears to be a Samsung charger that can charge two devices simultaneously.

The image of the packaging of this charger called the 'Samsung Wireless Charger Duo' has been supposedly leaked. It is said to be able to charge two devices at the same time: two Qi-compatible phones or one phone along with the Galaxy Watch. Both the pads are expected to support wireless charging.

This image was leaked by Roland Quandt which was pulled out from MobileFun. Only one image of the box has been revealed, but it gives out a few features and specifications. It even shows the product.

According to the report in GizmoChina, the charger can be seen to be a combination of Samsung's 2018 Fast Charge Wireless Stand and a smaller wireless pad.

Samsung seems to be following in the footsteps of Apple as it too had announced something similar called the AirPower mat which is said to charge three devices, iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously. But the Apple Airpower mat is still not available yet. One difference between that mat and Samsung's design, judging by the leaked images, appears to be the fact that Samsung's design seems to have two distinct charging areas. Apple intends for the mat to be one, large charging surface on which you can just dump your myriad Apple devices.

It may be convenient to buy the Wireless Charger Duo if you're planning to buy both the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 which is rumoured to come with a 4,000 mAh battery, and the Galaxy Watch.

According to Roland Quandt, MobileFun says that the charger may cost around 55 GBP (around Rs 5,000).

