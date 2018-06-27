Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 27 June, 2018 14:08 IST

Apple to rollout a charging case to wirelessly charge AirPods: Report

The development would add to Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat which was unveiled in 2017

Apple may roll out a new "charging case" for its AirPods that can "wirelessly charge" iPhones as well, the media reported.

"The product could be available as soon as the end of this year, however, the schedule is still subject to change," Nikkei Asian Review reported, quoting an industry source familiar with the plan.

Apple AirPods. Image: Apple

Apple AirPods. Image: Apple

The development would add to Apple's much-anticipated "AirPower wireless charging mat" that was unveiled last year.

"Recent reports have suggested a September release of Apple's 'AirPower charging pad', which is around the time Apple typically announces its latest iPhone models each year," Engadget reported recently.

The iPhone maker had previously mentioned that it would be working on a "wireless charging case" for "AirPods" that could also be topped up with the "AirPower pad", though it gave no further details.

"Apple did not respond to Nikkei Asian Review's request for comment," the report added.

Last year, the Cupertino-based company had said that the iPhone 8 range and later models would have wireless charging capabilities.

tags


latest videos

iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

also see

AirPods

Apple to bring noise-cancelling and water resistance to its AirPods in 2019

Jun 25, 2018

Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook intends to keep speaking out against troubling social issues

Jun 26, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft acquires popular student video discussion platform Flipgrid

Jun 19, 2018

Apple News

Apple News announces a special '2018 Mid-term Elections' section

Jun 26, 2018

iPhone

Apple iPhone 2018 dummies in leaked video hint at possible new features

Jun 20, 2018

Apple

Apple may rope in Samsung or Intel to make A13 chipset for 2019 iPhones: Report

Jun 26, 2018

science

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

Conservation

World's second largest barrier reef bounces back from environmental threats

Jun 27, 2018

Hayabusa2

Japan space probe Hayabusa2 reaches asteroid Ryugu in search for origin of life

Jun 27, 2018

Periodic Table

Artificial Intelligence programme recreates entire periodic table of elements

Jun 26, 2018