Samsung's next flagship the Galaxy Note 9, expected to be launched on 9 August later this year might pack in a massive 4,000 mAh battery. Earlier reports suggested that it will also come with Bixby 2.0 and a revamped camera. Recently revealed CAD-based renders leaked online have also revealed that the smartphone looks similar to its previous version, the Galaxy Note 8.

Now, details of the smartphone's charger have been spotted on US certification website, FCC. The image of the sticker of the wireless charger bears a model number EP-N6100 and comes with 12.0 volts and 2.1 amperes of input rating and mentions that it has been made in Vietnam.

According to Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with a wireless charger with 9 volts and 1.67 amperes input rating. The details of the new charger patented by the company comes with a higher input voltage rating as mentioned above. The increased input on the charger is expected to make the charging faster on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9. We can expect faster wireless charging on the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 as well.

A 100% sure, Galaxy Note9 battery 4000mAh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 13, 2018 " target="_blank">tweet by @UniverseIce (Ice universe) claims that the Galaxy Note 9 will come with 4,000 mAh battery. Ice Universe earlier tweeted that the smartphone might come with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.3-inches QHD+ resolution display, Samsung Exynos 9810 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 GB/8 GB RAM and up to 256/512 GB of storage. More details revealed through the renders can be checked here. Earlier reports suggest that the Note 9 will not get a significant performance boost over the Galaxy S9.