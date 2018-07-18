Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 18 July, 2018 17:26 IST

Samsung Galaxy Watch to reportedly be launched alongside the Note 9 on 9 August

The decision to call it the Galaxy Watch and not the Gear S4 is a bit surprising.

Now that we know that Samsung is all but certain to launch the Galaxy Note 9 on 9 August, we can focus our attention toward the next-gen Samsung smartwatch. As per a new report, it looks like we are most certainly going to see Samsung launch the 'Galaxy Watch' at its Unpacked event in New York on 9 August.

Samsung Galaxy S3.

Samsung Galaxy S3.

The report by Korean publication ZDNet has said that while the Galaxy Watch will be unveiled on 9 August, the sale of the device will start from 24 August. The Galaxy Watch will still run on Tizen OS, like all the previous Gear S-series smartwatches, squashing rumours of it possibly running WearOS. If that is the case, then the Galaxy Watch will have Bixby as its voice assistant and not Google Assistant.

The decision to call it the Galaxy Watch and not the Gear S4 is a bit surprising and moving forward we are quite sure to see Samsung continue with naming more devices under the Galaxy Watch brand name. The report also states that the smartwatch will be available in two versions that differ in size and that Samsung will be introducing many healthcare apps inside it.

However, we would still advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt and we shall know for sure only on the day of the launch.

Other rumours about the smartwatch suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Watch, might bear a Panel Level Package (PLP) technology based chipset which essentially makes the chip thinner, therefore, giving more space for the battery. The report said that the watch may be packed with a 470 mAh battery.

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

Samsung

Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Watch may be powered by TizenOS and come with Bixby

Jul 11, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

S Pen on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 confirmed to arrive with Bluetooth support

Jul 04, 2018

Samsung

Samsung's Gear S4 may ditch Tizen for WearOS and may measure blood pressure

Jul 07, 2018

Samsung

Samsung's recent trademark points to devices with mysterious 'Samsung Speckle'

Jul 16, 2018

Samsung

Leaked poster of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 reveals blue phone with a yellow S Pen

Jul 13, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 seen on certification site TENAA, hints at 24 Aug launch date

Jul 12, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018