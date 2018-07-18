Now that we know that Samsung is all but certain to launch the Galaxy Note 9 on 9 August, we can focus our attention toward the next-gen Samsung smartwatch. As per a new report, it looks like we are most certainly going to see Samsung launch the 'Galaxy Watch' at its Unpacked event in New York on 9 August.

The report by Korean publication ZDNet has said that while the Galaxy Watch will be unveiled on 9 August, the sale of the device will start from 24 August. The Galaxy Watch will still run on Tizen OS, like all the previous Gear S-series smartwatches, squashing rumours of it possibly running WearOS. If that is the case, then the Galaxy Watch will have Bixby as its voice assistant and not Google Assistant.

The decision to call it the Galaxy Watch and not the Gear S4 is a bit surprising and moving forward we are quite sure to see Samsung continue with naming more devices under the Galaxy Watch brand name. The report also states that the smartwatch will be available in two versions that differ in size and that Samsung will be introducing many healthcare apps inside it.

However, we would still advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt and we shall know for sure only on the day of the launch.

Other rumours about the smartwatch suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Watch, might bear a Panel Level Package (PLP) technology based chipset which essentially makes the chip thinner, therefore, giving more space for the battery. The report said that the watch may be packed with a 470 mAh battery.