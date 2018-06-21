Thursday, June 21, 2018 Back to
21 June, 2018

Apple's AirPower wireless charger is riddled with problems: Report

The AirPower was expected to go on sale by June, 2018, but has now been pushed to September.

Announced alongside the iPhone X, Apple's wireless charger which was supposed to charge variety of its products from its ecosystem has yet to see the light of day. According to a report by Bloomberg, the product is still being tested with an expected launch date of around September 2018, which will technically be a year after it was first announced.

According to Bloomberg report, the AirPower charging mat has plenty of issues. The device was reportedly expected to go on sale by June, 2018, but has now been pushed to September.

Engineers are said to be dealing with a variety of problems with the device that is said to be in its testing phase.

Apple AirPower

Apple AirPower

Key among these is a problem with overheating. This is more so because unlike most other wireless charging mats, the AirPower was designed to charge several devices at once. Another problem related to charging multiple devices is cramming in a number of charging sensors, which overlap across the mat.

Lastly, there are also issues with device pairing and finalising the firmware for the custom Apple chips that are in charge of power management.

According to a source, the accessory is still in testing and has yet to hit production.

This is not the first time Apple has seen trouble with shipping an accessory. The brand has faced delays in the past and this applies to every significant accessory that was announced after CEO Tim Cook took over. The most noticeable one among these was the Apple Watch that was announced in 2014, and ended up going on sale in April 2015 in limited quantities, it officially reached retail stores only by June.

