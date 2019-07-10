tech2 News Staff

In the tablet segment there appear to be no competitors that can upstage the iPad in terms of ease of use and productivity. Samsung, Lenovo, Microsoft and more have tried and failed to give a challenge to the iPad. The Galaxy Tab S5e (Review) appeared to be a logical Android tablet in our opinion but it still fizzles out in terms of performance. Now Samsung is gearing up to launch another tablet which could cause a dent in iPad sales.

As per SamMobile, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and have a 10.5-inch AMOLED display. Apart from that, the tab will also have up to 6 GB of RAM and two storage options which are 128 GB and 256 GB. You might also wonder why there is no Galaxy Tab S5 since the current generation is Tab S4. The report states that this is because the company doesn't want to confuse users with the Galaxy Tab S5e.

Photos shared in the report the alleged Galaxy Tab S6 shown to have bezels running the entire side of the body. On the back, there seems to be a little depression below the camera which looks to be a housing for the S-pen. The photos don't show the complete picture of the device, so it is impossible to tell as of now if the device will have a physical home button but we can make out a dual-camera at the back.

In terms of colour options, the device happens to have grey, blue, and brown variants and it could also get a keyboard cover as well. No launch date is known but the report speculates that the device could be announced on 7 August at IFA Berlin. The very next day is also confirmed to be the launch of the Galaxy Note 10.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.