Samsung's foldable phone will reportedly be called Galaxy Fold; to launch today

The Galaxy Fold might feature a 4.58-inch display on the front and another 7.3-inch one inside the fold.

tech2 News Staff Feb 20, 2019 09:27:52 IST

Only a few hours are left for Samsung to unleash its much-awaited Galaxy S10 series into the smartphone market. Samsung is also expected to roll out the foldable smartphone at the Unpacked event held in San Francisco.

The Galaxy S10 has been ruling the rumour mill for quite a long time now with leaks on specifications, design, and image-render.

Samsung's folding smartphone. Image: YouTube

On the other hand, Samsung's foldable smartphone has also appeared online via leaks, but its name is still a topic of debate with some calling it the Galaxy Fold (no surprise in that) and others calling it the Galaxy F.

Now a tipster called Evan Blass via a tweet claims that the Samsung's first foldable smartphone will indeed be called the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Samsung had recently teased the coming of the foldable smartphone via a video. The teaser did not mention explicitly that it's the foldable phone, but there were multiple hints in which pretty much confirmed it.

Samsung Mobile profile logo on Twitter. Image: Twitter/ Samsung Mobile

Additionally, this isn't the first time that Samsung is teasing the launch of the foldable phone. Earlier this month, Samsung showed off its foldable phone in a promo video dropping a hint on what the phone may look like.

As per the previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, will feature two displays — 4.58-inch one on the front and another 7.3-inch display inside the fold.

A report also suggested that the Galaxy Fold will come with two batteries, with a total battery capacity between 5,000 to 6,000 mAh. The phone is also rumoured to come with 8 GB of RAM and a 128 GB internal storage. On the camera front, we can expect a 12 MP + 12 MP dual camera and an 8 MP front camera. The average retail price of the phone is expected to be $ 1,700.

Samsung, along with the S10 series and the Galaxy Fold is expected to launch wearables such as the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e, also, wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds. Keep watching this space, for more updates on the event.

