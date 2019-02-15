tech2 News Staff

We are just five days away from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event which will be held in San Francisco. The Unpacked event will see the unveiling of Samsung's Galaxy S10 series phones and we're also expecting to see a bunch of new wearables and a set of wireless earbuds.

The wearable that has been making rounds on the internet since a few days is Samsung’s next smartwatch expected to be called as Samsung Galaxy Watch Active.

Now as per a report on The Verge, Samsung's wearables app called the Galaxy Wearable app, previously known as Samsung Gear on Android, displayed a number of new products on the main page.

It included products such as the wireless earbuds, a smartwatch and a fitness band.

The images from the page have been shared via a post on Twitter by SamCentralTech.

New Samsung wearables. Samsung fucked up and uploaded the updated Galaxy Wearables APK. pic.twitter.com/RfUjRXk2Xu — SamCentral (@SamCentralTech) February 15, 2019

The Galaxy Watch Active was seen to be on top of the list on the app. The smartwatch looked similar to the leaked images of the smartwatch under the name Galaxy Sport.

As per The Verge, the app showed the watch to come in at least two colours with a 40 mm case. There was no information on how Samsung might replace the rotating bezel.

Next, in the image are two fitness bands with rubber straps called as the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e. The “Galaxy Fit e” name was spotted on a Bluetooth certification site last month, but there were no images then. There is no clarity on what the "e" stands for and how it might differ from the non 'e' model.

Finally, the Galaxy Buds were spotted which are rumoured to be as Samsung’s new wireless earbuds. The buds have been said to charge wirelessly from the Galaxy S10.

