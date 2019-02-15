Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
Samsung's entire range of smartwatches, wireless earbuds leaked on Galaxy wearable app

We are just five days away from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event which will be held in San Francisco.

tech2 News Staff Feb 15, 2019 20:04:20 IST

The Unpacked event will see the unveiling of Samsung's Galaxy S10 series phones and we're also expecting to see a bunch of new wearables and a set of wireless earbuds.

The wearable that has been making rounds on the internet since a few days is Samsung’s next smartwatch expected to be called as Samsung Galaxy Watch Active.

Now as per a report on The Verge, Samsung's wearables app called the Galaxy Wearable app, previously known as Samsung Gear on Android, displayed a number of new products on the main page.

Samsung Wearable Application. Image: The Verge

Samsung Wearable Application. Image: The Verge

It included products such as the wireless earbuds, a smartwatch and a fitness band.

The images from the page have been shared via a post on Twitter by SamCentralTech.

The Galaxy Watch Active was seen to be on top of the list on the app. The smartwatch looked similar to the leaked images of the smartwatch under the name Galaxy Sport.

As per The Verge, the app showed the watch to come in at least two colours with a 40 mm case. There was no information on how Samsung might replace the rotating bezel.

Next, in the image are two fitness bands with rubber straps called as the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e. The “Galaxy Fit e” name was spotted on a Bluetooth certification site last month, but there were no images then. There is no clarity on what the "e" stands for and how it might differ from the non 'e' model.

Samsung Galaxy wearable. Image: Sam

Samsung Galaxy wearable. Image: SamCentralTech

Finally, the Galaxy Buds were spotted which are rumoured to be as Samsung’s new wireless earbuds. The buds have been said to charge wirelessly from the Galaxy S10.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S10 set to debut on 20 February: Here's what we know

