Leaked video gives us a glimpse of Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone

Samsung's Galaxy F is expected to be unveiled at the 2019 Mobile World Congress in February.

tech2 News Staff Feb 01, 2019 21:09:32 IST

Samsung had unveiled its foldable smartphone, which is currently known as Galaxy F at its developer conference back in 2018.

The smartphone has been a point of interest since that time it surfaced online via rumours. Now a promo video has been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal on YouTube. The promo shows some really cool futuristic technology that Samsung might be working on and one of them includes a foldable smartphone.

Samsung's folding smartphone. Image: YouTube

The promo shows glass windows which double-up as display screens. Three huge screens which can be controlled by air gestures. There's also a bezel-less tablet connected to a machine which doubles up as a tattoo artist, and a device that can help take a sonography and display it on your smartphone.

The promo video also gives us a glimpse of the foldable smartphone at about 0:23. It looks like a notebook with many screens.

More importantly, the form factor looks quite similar to the foldable smartphone showcased back in 2018.

Samsung's folding smartphone. Image: Reuters

This would include a two display setup, with one display visible when the fold is closed on the outside, and a second when the fold is opened on the inside.

In the video, the display inside definitely looks like a single foldable unit, one that is very similar to the prototype showcased at the developer conference.

Samsung's Galaxy F or the Galaxy Fold is expected to be unveiled at the 2019 Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in February and is expected to go on sale this year.

Whether the folding smartphones will turn out to be gimmicky or slay, we don't know yet, but it for now, they sure seem interesting.

