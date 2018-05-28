The buzz around the OnePlus 6 is hardly over and the news about another flagship is making rounds. This time it is Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9.

According to a tweet by tipsdter Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 9 will apparently come in an 8 GB of RAM variant which will have a massive 512 GB internal storage. Earlier, it was suspected that the phone might come in a 6 GB of RAM model.

Other leaks about the phone suggest that as always, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will also have variants based on the chipset that power it, which will depend on the region you purchase it from. These are Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Samsung Exynos 9810.

In a recently leaked benchmark scores, the performances of the purported device's chipsets were revealed. Per the listing, the Exynos chip faired mildly better than Snapdragon one. The Exynos 9810 scored 2737 and 9064 in single and multi-core tests, respectively while the Snapdragon 845 variant scored 2411 and 8712. Even in the case of the Galaxy S9, the Qualcomm chipset scored lower than Exynos in terms of benchmarks, but the Exynos didn't do so well when it came to real life tests.

If you are lucky, you will see 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM Galaxy Note9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 26 May 2018

Reportedly, the Galaxy Note 9 will only have an incremental upgrade in terms of performance, as compared to the Samsung Galaxy S9. However, as compared to the OnePlus 6, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 fairs better, with the Exynos 9810 performing better than Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.