Seems Samsung fans just cannot get enough of the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 and since Samsung has been quiet about the launch (despite the leaks), the rumour mill is now in overdrive.

A new reveal by 91Mobiles along with tipster @onleaks now brings to us what are the claimed CAD-based renders and video of the device. 91Mobiles first reported the renders and 360-degree video provided by the Twitter tipster and they reveal what is expected to be the final design of the upcoming phablet from Samsung.

The design looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It features a metal frame sandwiched between two pieces of 3D curved glass, which is identical to what we have on the predecessor.

The claimed CAD files also reveal the headphone jack that continues to sit at the bottom end of the metal frame, along with the USB port and the speaker grille. The all important S Pen also continues to exist and sits to the right of the speaker grille.

What has changed is the back. The camera setup is distinctly different from what we have on the Galaxy S9 Plus and features a horizontal setup with the fingerprint reader sitting separately, right below it.

While we would request our readers to take these renders with a spoonful of salt, the CAD design also hints that Samsung may have skipped on the in-display fingerprint reader once again and placed it on the back to keep the design simple.

The same design also reveals the Bixby button that sits on the left side, below the volume rocker.

The dimensions of the Note 9 are claimed to be 161.9 mm x 76.3 mm. Also it might have a thicker waistline than Note 8 which is 8.8 mm. The screen size is also considered to be the same at 6.3-inches.

The screen is expected feature a QHD+ resolution. It is said to be powered by either a Samsung Exynos 9810 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

According to recent leaks it will have 6 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

Last, we heard, the Note 9 will have a revamped camera setup, and above renders showcase the same. This is something new as opposed to the norm where Samsung simply picks up the camera from the Galaxy S series handsets.

The device is expected to be powered by 3,500 mAh battery and powered by a new Crown UX that is expected to be unique to the Note series.