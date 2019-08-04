Sunday, August 04, 2019Back to
Samsung may launch new Galaxy A-series phone with 64 MP camera in September

Samsung launched its new 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor in May this year.


tech2 News StaffAug 04, 2019 12:19:27 IST

In June this year, Realme CEO announced that it will be the first company to unveil a smartphone with a 64 MP camera. Soon after, Redmi revealed that it is also working on a phone with a 64 MP camera sensor. Now, reports suggest that Samsung is also working to join this bandwagon.

Samsung Galaxy A70. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

According to a leak that comes via Ice Universe on Twitter, Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A-series phone, which will feature a 64 MP sensor. This purported device will apparently be launched as soon as September/October this year.

While a timeline did not exist about Samsung's 64 MP camera phone, this was long due from the company since the company officially launched the  64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor in May this year.

(Also read: Realme to unveil technology behind the world's first 64 MP smartphone on 8 August)

There have previously been reports as well that the smartphone feature Samsung's first 64 MP camera will be called Galaxy A70s.

As per Samsung, the 64 MP ISOCELL sensor has the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution” lens. It uses pixel-merging Tetracell technology to churn out 16 MP images in low lighting conditions by merging four pixels into one and 64 MP images with "color filter descrambling" in well-lit conditions.

There is support for a real-time high dynamic range of up to 100 decibels (dB) which can give "richer hues" says Samsung.  Conventional sensors have a dynamic range of about 60 dB while the human eye is considered to be around 120 dB. At the time of launch, Samsung had said that the 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 will enter mass-production in the second half of this year.

