tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has launched a few Redmi smartphones with a 48 MP rear camera that includes Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro (Review) as well. Now according to the reports by XDA Developers, Redmi was working on a smartphone that will come with 64 MP camera. If this is true, it will be the world's first smartphone with a camera of 64 MP.

According to the report, kackskrz, an XDA member spotted a reference for a 64 MP “ultra-pixel” mode in an MIUI camera app in the latest MIUI 10. The watermark images with the default text "64MP DUAL CAMERA" were also spotted.

Now the brand has teased an image on Weibo, to confirm the rumors. The teased image is of a cat and it is zoomed in to show the tiny details that the camera has managed to capture.

Currently, all we are aware of is Samsung has developed a 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor. As per Samsung, this new sensor has the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution” lens.

The 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 uses pixel-merging Tetracell technology to churn out 16 MP images in low lighting conditions by merging four pixels into one and 64 MP images with "color filter descrambling" in well-lit conditions.

There is support for real-time high dynamic range of up to 100 decibels (dB) which can give "richer hues" says Samsung. Conventional sensors have a dynamic range of about 60 dB while the human eye is considered to be around 120 dB.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.