tech2 News Staff

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had earlier hinted that they will be launching the world's first smartphone with a 64 MP camera. Now, clearing all the suspense, the company has now officially announced that they will be unveiling the technology of the 64 MP camera on 8 August in New Delhi.

The company announced about the event earlier today (2 August) on Twitter.

We came across an image shared by Redmi on Weibo recently which was clicked by a 64 MP camera. But now that Realme has announced the launch of this technology, it seems like it is going to take the crown of the "first smartphone with 64 MP camera" too and beat Redmi.

Get ready to witness some of the world's first in smartphone camera technology at the #realme camera innovation event. Stay Tuned as we #LeapToQuadCamera and reveal the world's first 64MP Quad Camera technology on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/iN6xde6Y7l — realme (@realmemobiles) August 2, 2019

Realme is still a new player in the smartphone market but it is trying to stay as much active as it can. The company recently announced its flagship smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera — Realme X. The starting price of this smartphone is just Rs 16,990 in India. For such a young player in this competitive smartphone market, Realme is doing good.

Currently, all we are aware of is Samsung has developed a 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor. As per Samsung, this new sensor has the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution” lens.

