tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy A70 is barely a month old on the shelves, but if the reports are to be believed, the phone's successor is already being worked on and may be released by the second half of this year.

A South Korean daily reveals that Samsung is working on a purported Galaxy A70s. The report doesn't exactly make it clear if this will be a full-fledged successor to the Galaxy A70 (review) or just a hardware refresh. However, the rumoured highlight of the phone sure sounds like the Galaxy A70s will be a major upgrade — at least in the camera department.

Reportedly, the Galaxy A70s will be the first-ever smartphone to sport a 64 MP camera sensor.

This will be the same 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor that Samsung unveiled earlier this month. As per Samsung, this new sensor has the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution” lens. Some reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may feature the same camera sensor.

The 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 uses pixel-merging Tetracell technology to churn out 16 MP images in low lighting conditions by merging four pixels into one and 64 MP images with "color filter descrambling" in well-lit conditions.

There is support for real-time high dynamic range of up to 100 decibels (dB) which can give "richer hues" says Samsung. Conventional sensors have a dynamic range of about 60 dB while the human eye is considered to be around 120 dB.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.