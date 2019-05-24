Friday, May 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A70s will reportedly sport the first-ever 64 MP camera sensor

Samsung Galaxy A70s is expected to be released in the second half of the year.

tech2 News StaffMay 24, 2019 08:21:30 IST

Samsung Galaxy A70 is barely a month old on the shelves, but if the reports are to be believed, the phone's successor is already being worked on and may be released by the second half of this year.

A South Korean daily reveals that Samsung is working on a purported Galaxy A70s. The report doesn't exactly make it clear if this will be a full-fledged successor to the Galaxy A70 (review) or just a hardware refresh. However, the rumoured highlight of the phone sure sounds like the Galaxy A70s will be a major upgrade — at least in the camera department.

Reportedly, the Galaxy A70s will be the first-ever smartphone to sport a 64 MP camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A70s will reportedly sport the first-ever 64 MP camera sensor

Samsung Galaxy A70. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

This will be the same 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor that Samsung unveiled earlier this month. As per Samsung, this new sensor has the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution” lens. Some reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may feature the same camera sensor.

64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor

64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor

The 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 uses pixel-merging Tetracell technology to churn out 16 MP images in low lighting conditions by merging four pixels into one and 64 MP images with "color filter descrambling" in well-lit conditions.

There is support for real-time high dynamic range of up to 100 decibels (dB) which can give "richer hues" says Samsung. Conventional sensors have a dynamic range of about 60 dB while the human eye is considered to be around 120 dB.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications


also see

Samsung

Samsung to spend more than $14 billion for the second phase investment in Xian, China

May 19, 2019
Samsung to spend more than $14 billion for the second phase investment in Xian, China
Samsung rolls out UI software updates for Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport

Samsung Wearable

Samsung rolls out UI software updates for Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport

May 21, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ to be available in Cardinal Red color variant

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ to be available in Cardinal Red color variant

May 21, 2019
Samsung shares rise by 2.7 percent following rival Huawei's US trade ban

Samsung

Samsung shares rise by 2.7 percent following rival Huawei's US trade ban

May 21, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A7, Galaxy A9 price cut in India; available starting Rs 15,990

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A7, Galaxy A9 price cut in India; available starting Rs 15,990

May 11, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M20 goes on an open sale in India with a price drop of Rs 1,000

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20 goes on an open sale in India with a price drop of Rs 1,000

May 17, 2019

science

INCOIS: India's lesser-known rockstar in monitoring oceans, forecasting disasters and monitoring fisheries

Ocean Weather

INCOIS: India's lesser-known rockstar in monitoring oceans, forecasting disasters and monitoring fisheries

May 24, 2019
Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019