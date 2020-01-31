tech2 News Staff

Samsung has announced that it will be launching the next Galaxy series at the Unpacked event on 11 February in San Francisco. Along with the flagships expected to be called the Galaxy S20 series, the company will also unveil a clamshell smartphone that could be called Galaxy Z Flip.

Until now there was no word as to when will the phone go on sale, but today the company's US and India website has opened registration for the next Galaxy phone. All you need to do is head to the website, enter the details like name, phone number email address and so on and that is it. Now you will stay updated to the news related to "the next galaxy". One noteworthy thing here is that it is not pre-order registration.

For US users, the website lets you choose which carrier do you want to buy the smartphone from. As per a screenshot shared by GSMArena, it shows "Delivery by March 6 while supplies last". In short, if you register now, the purported Galaxy S20 will be delivered to you by 6 March, but that's only for the US users.

We are not sure if the same applies to the Galaxy Flip Z also. The Galaxy S20 series is expected to include Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

As per the previous leaks, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is likely to sell at a starting price of €1,349 for the base variant (128 GB or 256 GB) and might go up to €1549 for higher storage variant (512 GB). It is expected to come in Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black colour variants.

For Galaxy S20, the tipster reveals that it might come in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink colour variants. The 4G variant might be priced at €899 whereas the 5G variant might go upto €999.

The last phone of the lineup — Galaxy S20 Plus 5G — is likely to be available in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey and Cloud Blue options and might cost you €1099.



