Tuesday, January 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra image renders showing rear-camera design leak out

According to leaks, the rear camera on the Galaxy S20 Ultra will support up to 100x digital zoom.


tech2 News StaffJan 21, 2020 19:10:35 IST

Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event in February will witness the launch of the next-generation of Galaxy devices. There have been many leaks around the Galaxy S20 series, especially the S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra image renders showing rear-camera design leak out

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra render design by MINU. Image: IceUniverse/Twitter

New leaks suggest a new design of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s rear-camera module. Coming from popular Twitter tipster Ishan Agrawal, GSMArena reported that apart from the square-ish module housing the cameras, one of the cameras will be placed below this setup.

According to the leaked render, the main module will house the new 108 MP primary camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. Below this module, another highlight of the camera system is the 48 MP telephoto 'Periscope' camera that is reportedly capable of 10x optical zoom and up to a ridiculous 100x digital zoom. The render also shows that the ‘100x’ label will be placed beside the camera along with its marketing name which hasn’t been revealed yet.

Apart from Agarwal, more design renders of the rear-camera module were posted by IceUniverse and MINU. Both their designs showed a similar design update for the 100x branding. As we get closer to the launch of Galaxy S20 series on 11 February, we can expect more leaks to come out before it’s officially launched.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra cases are now open for pre-order

Jan 09, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra cases are now open for pre-order
Samsung Electronics has named President Roh Tae-moon as its new mobile chief

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics has named President Roh Tae-moon as its new mobile chief

Jan 20, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite appears on Flipkart, reportedly launching on 23 January

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite appears on Flipkart, reportedly launching on 23 January

Jan 11, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Fold's 400,000 to 500,000 units have been sold: CEO DJ Koh at CES 2020

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold's 400,000 to 500,000 units have been sold: CEO DJ Koh at CES 2020

Jan 09, 2020
CES 2020: The $999 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is the latest premium Chrome OS device

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

CES 2020: The $999 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is the latest premium Chrome OS device

Jan 07, 2020
Samsung’s STAR Labs unveils ‘artificial human’ project Neon at CES 2020

Neon

Samsung’s STAR Labs unveils ‘artificial human’ project Neon at CES 2020

Jan 07, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019