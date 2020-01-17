Friday, January 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Fold's successor might be named Galaxy Z Flip, likely to cost $860

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might sport a dual rear camera setup tucked in a pill-shaped module.


tech2 News StaffJan 17, 2020 14:57:04 IST

Samsung has officially announced that it will be hosting its Unpacked event on 11 February in San Francisco. It is speculated that the company might launch the successor of Galaxy Fold along with Galaxy S20 series. Earlier it was reported that this upcoming foldable smartphone will be named as Galaxy Bloom that will target women in their 20s and its design will be inspired by "Lancome's compacts".

As per a new report by Korean website Inews24, Galaxy Fold's successor may be named Galaxy Z Flip and it is believed to feature a clamshell design like Motorola Razr 2019. The report also suggests that the device will likely be priced at $860.

Samsung Galaxy Folds successor might be named Galaxy Z Flip, likely to cost 0

Image: Reuters

The report has also revealed a few images of the purported Galaxy Z Flip.

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip

Tipster Max Weinbach, has reported that the smartphone might be equipped with a 3,300 mAh battery. As per his tweet, it might be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset. As for the design, he further reveals that Galaxy Z Flip is likely to have a plastic body that the display might have an ultra-thin glass on it. This glass will apparently protect the screen from scratches.

As per the previous reports, the purported Galaxy Z Flip aka Galaxy Fold 2 might sport a dual rear camera tucked in a pill-shaped module, placed horizontally in the top left corner. When you unfold this square-shaped smartphone, in the top right corner at the back, you can spot a tiny rectangular-shaped screen that shows the time, date and battery status of the phone.

You can also see an LED flash at the back sitting beside the camera setup. It is speculated that it might feature a 108 MP camera with 5X optical zoom.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 alleged renders reveal punch-hole display, release date leaked

Feb 01, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 alleged renders reveal punch-hole display, release date leaked
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active leaked revealing design details, software and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active leaked revealing design details, software and more

Feb 13, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note 10+ leaks reveal Rose colour and 5G variant respectively

Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note 10+ leaks reveal Rose colour and 5G variant respectively

Jul 30, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G leak reveals 23 August release date

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G leak reveals 23 August release date

Aug 01, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Here's where you can watch Galaxy S10 launch event live

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Here's where you can watch Galaxy S10 launch event live

Feb 20, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 S-Pen supports air gestures encouraging you to wave it like a magic wand

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 S-Pen supports air gestures encouraging you to wave it like a magic wand

Aug 08, 2019

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019