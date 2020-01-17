tech2 News Staff

Samsung has officially announced that it will be hosting its Unpacked event on 11 February in San Francisco. It is speculated that the company might launch the successor of Galaxy Fold along with Galaxy S20 series. Earlier it was reported that this upcoming foldable smartphone will be named as Galaxy Bloom that will target women in their 20s and its design will be inspired by "Lancome's compacts".

As per a new report by Korean website Inews24, Galaxy Fold's successor may be named Galaxy Z Flip and it is believed to feature a clamshell design like Motorola Razr 2019. The report also suggests that the device will likely be priced at $860.

The report has also revealed a few images of the purported Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung was very smart with the Galaxy Z Flip (just got word this is the name.) They are using ultra thin glass and plastic. Samsung will be layering a plastic over the ultra thin glass for extra protection. If it gets scratched, it's only the plastic and not the display. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 14, 2020

Tipster Max Weinbach, has reported that the smartphone might be equipped with a 3,300 mAh battery. As per his tweet, it might be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset. As for the design, he further reveals that Galaxy Z Flip is likely to have a plastic body that the display might have an ultra-thin glass on it. This glass will apparently protect the screen from scratches.

The Galaxy Flip Z has a 3300 mAh battery. Along with the Snapdragon 855, this should be pretty ok in everything. About the same battery live as the mid size S10. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 14, 2020

As per the previous reports, the purported Galaxy Z Flip aka Galaxy Fold 2 might sport a dual rear camera tucked in a pill-shaped module, placed horizontally in the top left corner. When you unfold this square-shaped smartphone, in the top right corner at the back, you can spot a tiny rectangular-shaped screen that shows the time, date and battery status of the phone.

You can also see an LED flash at the back sitting beside the camera setup. It is speculated that it might feature a 108 MP camera with 5X optical zoom.

