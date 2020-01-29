Wednesday, January 29, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip image renders, specifications leak ahead of 14 February launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly come in a black and a purple-pink colour variant.


tech2 News StaffJan 29, 2020 15:18:48 IST

Followed by the launch of the Galaxy Fold (after multiple attempts) last year, in 2020 Samsung is scheduled to launch a new style of foldable smartphone. It's believed to be called the Galaxy Z Flip and as the name suggests the device will sport a clamshell design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaked renders. Image: WinFuture/Roland Quandt

It's hard to imagine what the purported phone may look like this way, but it's a good thing that some renders of the rumoured device have leaked and they reveal its design in all its glory.

WinFuture author Roland Quandt has shared a bunch of images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on Twitter.

The images show that the device will flip open up and look like a regular smartphone that we use right now. It seems to have slightly protruded but then bezels around the display and two tiny bumpers (that will keep the display from damaging when you fold it shut) on either side at the bottom.

You can also see that the Galaxy Z Flip has a selfie camera that mimics the Infinity-O cutout on the Galaxy Note 10.

Right in the middle of the phone, there are the hinges, where the phone will fold. When folded, on the hinge, you can see the brand logo.

The renders also suggest that the smartphone will come in a black and a pinkish-purple colour variant.

We can also see in the images that the purported Galaxy Z Flip will feature a dual-camera setup at the rear, which will be accompanied by an LED flash. Right next to the camera setup, on the right, we also see a tiny display, which will likely be for notifications. The volume rocker will sit on the right, and the phone will sport Type-C port and stereo speaker at the bottom.

The report also reveals a few specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip. Reportedly, the screen unfolds to a 6.7-inch display with a rather tall 22:9 aspect ratio. It will apparently be called the “Infinity Flex” display. Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip's display can be adjusted between 70 and 110 degrees and can be easily propped up on a table.

Further, the phone's display will reportedly have Full HD+ resolution with HDR+ support.

The external display will be 1.06-inch and will apparently have 300 x 116 pixel resolution. Reportedly, the tiny display will have all the always-on features and is Super AMOLED.

The report also claims that at the back, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature Gorilla Glass 6 for protection.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


