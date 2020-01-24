Friday, January 24, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy S20 series renders reveal colour variants, expected pricing revealed

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G might sell at a starting price of €1,349 for the base variant.


tech2 News StaffJan 24, 2020 14:05:32 IST

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S20 series along with a foldable smartphone on 11 February in San Fransico at Unpacked event. Several rumors are surfacing online revealing the camera, battery, and other specifications of the phones. It is expected that the company might include three smartphones — Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra — in its Galaxy S20 lineup.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal via 91 Mobiles revealed a few renders of all three phones of the lineup. The images hint that Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra might come with a rectangular camera module that holds a quad-camera setup along with a LED flash. On the front, an image reveal that it might sport a punch-hole display that house a selfie camera. The images show a grey colour variant.

Samsung S10. Image: Tech2/ Omkar Patne

According to him, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is likely to sell at a starting price of  €1,349 for the base variant (128 GB or 256 GB) and might go up to €1549 for higher storage variant (512 GB). It is expected to come in Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black colour variants.

For Galaxy S20, the tipster reveals that it might come in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink colour variants. The 4G variant might be priced at €899 whereas the 5G variant might go upto €999.

The last phone of the lineup — Galaxy S20 Plus 5G — is likely to be available in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey and Cloud Blue options and might cost you €1099.

