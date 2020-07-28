tech2 News Staff

Earlier this month, Samsung announced that the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will take place on 5 August at 7.30 pm IST. Now, days ahead of the event, a new teaser has been released that reveals all the devices that can be expected at the event.

The teaser confirms that five devices will debut on 5 August. Notably, the video doesn't give out the names of the devices but as per a report by GSMArena, these devices will include Galaxy Note 20 series ― Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ― Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Tab S7+.

Another report by MySmartPrice reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to come in both 4G and 5G variants. The report has further revealed the European pricing of Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Buds Live.



Going by the report, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G variant with 256 GB storage is likely to be priced at €1099 (approx Rs 96,500), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G variant that offers 512 GB of storage is expected to be priced at €1,449 (approx Rs 1,30,000), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G variant with 256 GB storage might be priced at €1,349 (approx Rs 1,18,000) and Galaxy Buds Live are likely to be priced at €189 (approx Rs 16,500).

Leakster Ishan Agarwal has also revealed in a tweet that the sale of Galaxy Note 20 series will start on 28 August in India.

Exclusive for @91mobiles: Samsung India is planning to launch the Galaxy Note20 Ultra '5G' in India. Yes, it will be their first 5G device, unlike the S20 Ultra which got LTE Moniker. Sales starting 28th August. Check out link for colors coming to India: https://t.co/sq8O0BZTto — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 27, 2020

In addition to this, the tipster has reportedly informed 91Mobiles that Galaxy Note 20 is likely to be available in Green, Bronze colour options, whereas the Ultra model might come in Black and Bronze hues.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series expected specifications

The smartphone series will come with an S Pen which will also come with the same colour scheme. It is expected that the smartphones of the series are likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865 or the latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset.

As per a recent report, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might offer up to 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Verge has reported that the entire series is expected to come with 5G and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 expected specifications

Going by a previous report, Galaxy Fold 2 might offer a larger cover display than the 4.6-inch screen on the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. The size of the foldable display of the second generation phone may be increased to 7.7-inch compared to Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inches.

The report states that the device is likely to feature an Infinity-O panel with a punch hole for the selfie camera. It is also being speculated that Fold 2 will come with S pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 expected specifications

Galaxy Watch 3 will reportedly come in 4 different versions ― two in a 41 mm size and the other two in a 45 mm size. The display of the smartwatch is likely to be protected by Gorilla Glass XD and is expected to have 5ATM water-resistance.

Both models of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 are believed to come with LTE variants and GPS, and be equipped with a heart-rate monitor. The devices are also expected to come with blood pressure monitoring.