Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event confirmed for 5 August: Here is all you can expect

Samsung is likely to launch its Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 at the event.


tech2 News StaffJul 08, 2020 09:44:38 IST

Samsung has officially announced that it will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on 5 August. The event is scheduled to take place at 10 am ET, meaning, you will be able to watch the livestream at 7.30 pm in India. Samsung is expected to launch a handful of devices at the event including Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy Watch 3.

As usual, the company hasn't revealed much about the upcoming devices but the invitation video shows a splash of copper-like colour, which is in line with the recently leaked Galaxy Note 20 lineup in the purported 'Mystic Bronze', colour option. But again, these are merely speculations.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series expected specifications

The smartphone series is likely to come with an S Pen which will also come with the same colour scheme. It is expected that the smartphones of the series are likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865 or rumoured Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renders leaked. Image: Twitter/Ishan Agarwal

As per a recent report, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might offer up to 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Verge has reported that the entire series is expected to come with 5G and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

 Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 expected specifications

Going by a previous report, Galaxy Fold 2 might offer a larger cover display than the 4.6-inch screen on the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. The size of the foldable display of the second generation phone may be increased to 7.7-inch compared to Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inches.

The report states that the device is likely to feature an Infinity-O panel with a punch hole for the selfie camera. It is also being speculated that Fold 2 will come with S pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 expected specifications

Galaxy Watch 3 will reportedly come in 4 different versions ― two in a 41 mm size and the other two in a 45 mm size. The display of the smartwatch is likely to be protected by Gorilla Glass XD and is expected to have 5ATM water-resistance.

Both models of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 are believed to come with LTE variants and GPS, and be equipped with a heart-rate monitor. The devices are also expected to come with blood pressure monitoring.

