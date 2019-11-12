Tuesday, November 12, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy S11 to sport 108 MP camera, code in OneUI 2.0 confirms

A code was spotted in One UI 2.0's camera app that revealed that Samsung's future phones will support 12,000 x 9,000 pixel stills.


tech2 News StaffNov 12, 2019 16:31:00 IST

Back in August this year, Samsung unveiled the 108 MP ISOCELL sensor, which it developed in collaboration with Xiaomi. We recently saw Xiaomi use this sensor on the new Mi CC9 Pro smartphone that it launched last month. Days after, we also came across a leak that Samsung will be using this 108 MP camera on the Galaxy S11 next year, but with some tweaks and changes. Now, the latest report confirms the presence of the 108 MP ISOCELL sensor on the next Galaxy S smartphone.

First obtained by XDA Developera code was spotted in One UI 2.0's camera app, which revealed that Samsung's future phones will support 12,000 x 9,000 pixel stills, which translates to 108,000,000 total pixels.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Image: tech2

Reportedly, Samsung will use the Quad Bayer 4-in-1 108MP sensor in the Galaxy S11 series. The sensor combines four pixels into one for a final 27 MP result, but it could also produce 12 MP stills.

As spotted by Ice Universe, the code also reveals a 20:9 aspect mode, which means that the Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone(s) will have a taller 20:9 aspect ratio display.

Previous leaks have also suggested that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's 2020 flagship chipset Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 9830. This isn't surprising given that this is a pattern Samsung has been following for years now. Qualcomm's 865 is expected to be announced in December during its annual Tech Summit. Samsung's 9830 might be revealed a month or two later.

It has also been rumoured that at least one of the Samsung Galaxy S11 variants will come with support for 5G. The smartphone is also believed to be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage support.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to be unveiled at CES 2020 in January, with an official announcement of the device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.

