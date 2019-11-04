Monday, November 04, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy S11 will reportedly feature a 'new 108 MP camera sensor'

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is first expected to be unveiled at CES 2020 in January.


tech2 News StaffNov 04, 2019 16:12:04 IST

While, on one hand, Xiaomi is prepping to launch its first 108 MP camera smartphone — Mi CC9 Pro — at a launch event in China tomorrow, Samsung has now also been rumored to be using a "similar" sensor in its next Galaxy S flagship.

According to very reliable @Iceuniverse, Samsung Galaxy S11 will also use the 108 MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, however, with a few changes made to the sensor.

Notably, the leakster is gambling on the "high probability" of Samsung using a new sensor, and this piece of information is no way a confirmation of the same.

Samsung Galaxy S11 will reportedly feature a new 108 MP camera sensor

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Image: tech2

The 108 MP ISOCELL sensor was collaboratively developed by Xiaomi and Samsung and was released in August this year.

As of now, it is unclear what the "new sensor" could mean. Could it be a change in the matrix or the processing?

The 108 MP sensor uses 0.8 μm-sized pixels and as per the company, it will allow users to click DSLR-like pictures.

The sensor uses something called the Smart ISO mechanism, which lends it the capability to click good pictures in low light as well as in a bright environment. The 1.33-inch size sensor comes with this Smart ISO mechanism where it automatically adjusts according to the illumination of the environment. It switches to low ISO in a bright environment to improve pixel saturation and produce vivid photographs and in a low light environment, it switches to high ISO to capture a less noisy and clearer picture. The HMX supports 6K (6016 x 3384) 30-frames-per-second (fps) video recording.

Coming back to Samsung Galaxy S11, previous leaks have also suggested that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's 2020 flagship chipset Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 9830. This isn't surprising given that this is a pattern Samsung has been following for years now. Qualcomm's 865 is expected to be announced in December during its annual Tech Summit. Samsung's 9830 might be revealed a month or two later.

It has also been rumoured that at least one of the Samsung Galaxy S11 variants will come with support for 5G. The smartphone is also believed to be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage support.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to be unveiled at CES 2020 in January, with an official announcement of the device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.

