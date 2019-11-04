tech2 News Staff

While, on one hand, Xiaomi is prepping to launch its first 108 MP camera smartphone — Mi CC9 Pro — at a launch event in China tomorrow, Samsung has now also been rumored to be using a "similar" sensor in its next Galaxy S flagship.

According to very reliable @Iceuniverse, Samsung Galaxy S11 will also use the 108 MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, however, with a few changes made to the sensor.

Notably, the leakster is gambling on the "high probability" of Samsung using a new sensor, and this piece of information is no way a confirmation of the same.

The 108 MP ISOCELL sensor was collaboratively developed by Xiaomi and Samsung and was released in August this year.

The Galaxy S11 has a high probability of using a new 108MP sensor. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 4, 2019

As of now, it is unclear what the "new sensor" could mean. Could it be a change in the matrix or the processing?

The 108 MP sensor uses 0.8 μm-sized pixels and as per the company, it will allow users to click DSLR-like pictures.

The sensor uses something called the Smart ISO mechanism, which lends it the capability to click good pictures in low light as well as in a bright environment. The 1.33-inch size sensor comes with this Smart ISO mechanism where it automatically adjusts according to the illumination of the environment. It switches to low ISO in a bright environment to improve pixel saturation and produce vivid photographs and in a low light environment, it switches to high ISO to capture a less noisy and clearer picture. The HMX supports 6K (6016 x 3384) 30-frames-per-second (fps) video recording.

Coming back to Samsung Galaxy S11, previous leaks have also suggested that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's 2020 flagship chipset Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 9830. This isn't surprising given that this is a pattern Samsung has been following for years now. Qualcomm's 865 is expected to be announced in December during its annual Tech Summit. Samsung's 9830 might be revealed a month or two later.

It has also been rumoured that at least one of the Samsung Galaxy S11 variants will come with support for 5G. The smartphone is also believed to be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage support.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to be unveiled at CES 2020 in January, with an official announcement of the device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.

