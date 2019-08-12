Monday, August 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung announces 108 MP camera sensor that also supports 6K 30 fps video recording

This Samsung sensor is named as ISOCELL Bright HMX and it uses 0.8μm-sized pixels.


tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2019 12:36:15 IST

Samsung has officially launched its 108 MP image sensor called ISOCELL Bright HMX today. This sensor uses 0.8 μm-sized pixels and as per the company, it will allow users to click DSLR-like pictures.

Because of the Smart ISO mechanism, this image sensor is capable of clicking good pictures in low light as well as in a bright environment. The 1.33-inch size sensor comes with this Smart ISO mechanism where it automatically adjusts according to the illumination of the environment. It switches to low ISO in a bright environment to improve pixel saturation and produce vivid photographs and in a low light environment, it switches to high ISO to capture a less noisy and clearer picture. The HMX supports 6K (6016 x 3384) 30-frames-per-second (fps) video recording.

This sensor is unveiled by Samsung in collaboration with the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi.

Samsung announces 108 MP camera sensor that also supports 6K 30 fps video recording

Image: Reuters

While most DSLR and mirrorless camera makers barely crossing the 25 MP mark these days, it may seem odd that smartphones-makers are coming up with ridiculous megapixel counts for their phones.

The difference here is that these large cameras use large sensors with larger pixels. Larger pixels result in images that are less noisy. Companies like Apple and Google, and Samsung in its flagship phones, use smaller sensors with larger pixel sizes for the same reason.

These 64 MP and 108 MP cameras use smaller pixels (in comparison to the DSLR sensors) and use a process called binning to combine four or more pixels to simulate a larger pixel. Images shot with these 48 MP and 64 MP sensors at their native resolution aren't likely to be sharper or less noisy than those shot on 12 MP or 16 MP smartphone camera sensors.

Massive images are also harder to process, and shooting at 48 MP or higher means that processes like real-time HDR and the like are not possible in all but the most ideal of lighting conditions. While a higher pixel count has its benefits, it all indeed depends on the smartphone manufacturer's camera software which will be able to make the best use of it.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

smartphone

Smartphone shipment in India comes down by 0.5 percent with 33 million units in Q2 2019

Jul 30, 2019
Smartphone shipment in India comes down by 0.5 percent with 33 million units in Q2 2019
Realme to unveil technology behind the world's first 64 MP smartphone on 8 August

Realme

Realme to unveil technology behind the world's first 64 MP smartphone on 8 August

Aug 02, 2019
Xiaomi shows off 64 MP Samsung GW1 sensor to be seen in upcoming Redmi phone in 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi shows off 64 MP Samsung GW1 sensor to be seen in upcoming Redmi phone in 2019

Aug 07, 2019
Xiaomi sub-brand Mijia releases a microwave oven in China with app control for CNY 399

Xiaomi

Xiaomi sub-brand Mijia releases a microwave oven in China with app control for CNY 399

Jul 29, 2019
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Galaxy M40, Mi A2, LG W30 and more to be offered on sale

Amazon Freedom Sale

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Galaxy M40, Mi A2, LG W30 and more to be offered on sale

Aug 01, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A3 powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC could be launching in India on 23 August

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A3 powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC could be launching in India on 23 August

Aug 10, 2019

science

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019