It is being speculated that Samsung might launch its Galaxy S11 series at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The successor of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to feature a 108 MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. Xiaomi has already launched a 108 MP camera smartphone – Mi CC9 Pro.

As per the latest leak by tipster Ice Universe, the flagship smartphone of the Galaxy S11 series might be named as Samsung Galaxy S20. If this is true, then the other smartphones of the series might be called Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20e.

Galaxy S20 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

The same thing happened in the case of the Honor 10 (Review) as its successor was named as Honor 20 (Review). Similarly, Huawei P20 was the successor of the Huawei P10. If Samsung also decides to follow the same trend, we might see Galaxy Note 20 series instead of the Galaxy Note 11 series.

A leak suggested that the smartphone series is likely to come with a 48 MP telephoto lens. In terms of the processor, it is being speculated that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's 2020 flagship chipset Snapdragon 865. This chipset has been launched recently at an event last month.

It has also been rumoured that at least one of the Samsung Galaxy S11 variants might come with 5G support. The smartphone is also believed to be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage support.

