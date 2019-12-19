tech2 News Staff

Last month a OneUI 2.0 code leak revealed that the Galaxy S11 series will sport a 108 MP camera. Now, another leak hints that the smartphones will feature a 48 MP telephoto lens.

Reliable Samsung tipster Ice Universe says the purported Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11+ will feature no less than a 48 MP resolution telephoto lens.

The tipster does not share a lot of details about the camera setup, however, he says that Samsung will 'lead the high-pixel telephoto lens' way.

Samsung will lead the high-pixel telephoto lens, and the telephoto cameras of the S11e, S11, and S11 + are not less than 48MP. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2019

Previously, it has been leaked that Samsung will use the Quad Bayer 4-in-1 108MP sensor in the Galaxy S11 series. The sensor combines four pixels into one for a final 27 MP result, but it could also produce 12 MP stills. It was also reported that the phones will sport a 20:9 aspect mode, which means that the Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone(s) will have a taller 20:9 aspect ratio display.

Some leaks also suggest that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's 2020 flagship chipset Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 9830. This isn't surprising given that this is a pattern Samsung has been following for years now. Qualcomm's 865 is expected to be announced in December during its annual Tech Summit. Samsung's 9830 might be revealed a month or two later.

It has also been rumoured that at least one of the Samsung Galaxy S11 variants will come with support for 5G. The smartphone is also believed to be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage support.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to be unveiled at CES 2020 in January, with an official announcement of the device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.

