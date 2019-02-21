tech2 News Staff

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event finally took place yesterday, unleashing all the devices that had been circling the rumour mills since last year.

Samsung unveiled its entire wearable series — Samsung Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e, Galaxy Watch Active — and the talk of the town — Samsung's first folding smartphone, the Galaxy Fold.

But this was not all, it also launched the entire next-generation S10 series which consisted of not three but four phones.

The fourth phone that was unveiled came as a warm surprise. Samsung will be releasing a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 which will be different in some aspects from the regular S10 series we saw, which are going on sale on 8 March. The new Galaxy S10 5G is the most premium phone which is expected to roll out later this year in Q2 via Verizon's network followed by other networks such as AT&T, T-Mobile and so on.

In simple words, the Galaxy S10 5G can be looked as the super-premium version of the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G features and specifications

The S10 5G phone features a 6.7-inch display which makes it the largest display ever seen on a Galaxy S series flagship device.

It is packed with 4,500 mAh battery compared to 4,100mAh in the S10 Plus. Also, Samsung says that you'll be able to charge this beefy battery quickly as the S10 5G will support the 25W Super Fast Charging or you can even rest the S10 5G phone on the back of other wireless charging devices to juice up the phone's power just like the other S10 models.

The phone offers 8 GB of RAM and gives only a 256 GB storage option with no option of expandable memory.

To top this all, the S10 5G will offer two cameras in the front and a quad camera setup on the back. The 5G model is getting a 3D depth-sensing camera in addition to all the other lenses seen on S10 Plus. As per CNET, the extra lens is only to click even fancier photos and use AR. It's not for something like a secure way scanning one's face which is seen in Apple's Face ID.

The phone obviously runs on Android 9.0 and offers connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C and it will be backwards compatible with 4G networks as well.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with the chipmaker's X50 5G modem.

The biggest USP of the S10 5G is the speed. As per The Verge, Samsung states that the S10 5G “can download a full season of a TV show in minutes, play graphics-rich cloud games with virtually no lag, enjoy enhanced VR and AR experiences and stay in touch with friends and family via real-time 4K video calls.”

But it may not be the best choice to switch over to the S10 5G as you can only be in a 5G launch city and also it will be exclusive to Verizon networks before arriving at AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Xfinity Mobile. There is no word on the colours or the pricing yet, but it is expected to be costlier than the S10 Plus which starts at $1000 for 128 GB of storage.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.