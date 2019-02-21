tech2 News Staff

Samsung has announced a host of new products at its Galaxy Unpacked event today. Alongside its new foldable smartphone the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy S10 5G model, the company showcased a few wearables including Samsung Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e, its new fitness activity trackers.

The new Galaxy Fit activity tracker comes with smartwatch features and supports notifications. The fitness band is ideal for those who want a compact wearable. It features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display (240x120 pixel resolution) and can automatically track some exercises. The Galaxy Fit allows users to manually keep tabs on more than 90 different workout activities from the Samsung Health app.

It has built-in sleep tracking and a heart rate sensor. It comes with support for smartphone notifications, alarms, calendar, alerts and weather. The Galaxy Fit runs Samsung’s custom Realtime OS. Samsung claims that the Realtime OS will provide users with an easy-to-use software experience.

The new Samsung fitness band has a gyroscope and accelerometer onboard, however, it doesn’t have a built-in GPS.

The Galaxy Fit is backed by a 120 mAh battery and has NFC wireless support. The activity tracker has MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability and 5ATM water resistance. It gets 512 KB internal RAM, 2048 KB external RAM and 32 MB external ROM. We've no idea what Samsung means by "external RAM and ROM", but we'll keep an eye out for when they give an explanation.

The new Galaxy Fit wearable is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0 OS or later and iPhone 5 and later.

It comes in two colour options: Black and Silver. The Galaxy Fit will be available in Q2 2019 for a price starting at $99.

Alongside the Galaxy Fit, Samsung has announced Galaxy Watch Active as well at the San Francisco event. The new smart wearable can track blood pressure using the My BP Lab app. The Galaxy Watch includes stress level monitoring, auto-detect exercises, 5ATM + IP68 resistance among other features. The smartwatch has been launched for a price starting at $199.

