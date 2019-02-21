Thursday, February 21, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active with blood pressure monitor, heart rate sensor unveiled

Specs include a 1.1-inch 360x360 display, 230 mAh battery, Exynos 9110 SoC and 768 MB of RAM

tech2 News Staff Feb 21, 2019 02:10:50 IST

Samsung’s tenth anniversary Galaxy phone launch almost mirrors Apple’s recent iPhone event. The new phones are stunning, vaguely exciting and a bit boring, and they all come with astronomical price tags. Apple, however, managed to pull a rabbit out of the proverbial hat with the truly spectacular Apple Watch Series 4. Samsung has attempted to do the same with the new Galaxy Watch Active. Here’s what it’s all about:

As with the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Watch Active features several health monitoring tools including a blood pressure monitor and the now standard heart-rate monitor. The Watch Active can track 39 different activities including sleep, swimming, etc., has an in-built GPS unit for tracking and even NFC for mobile payments.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active features integrates a blood pressure monitor.

Specs include a 1.1-inch 360x360 display, 230 mAh battery, Exynos 9110 SoC, 768 MB of RAM, 4 GB of storage, wireless charging support and water resistance.

Colours include silver, black, rose gold and sea green.

The Galaxy Watch Active retails at $199.99 and, like the phones, will arrive on 8 March following a 21 February pre-order date. Pre-orders receive a free wireless charging pad.

Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Private video

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

