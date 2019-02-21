tech2 News Staff

Samsung’s tenth anniversary Galaxy phone launch almost mirrors Apple’s recent iPhone event. The new phones are stunning, vaguely exciting and a bit boring, and they all come with astronomical price tags. Apple, however, managed to pull a rabbit out of the proverbial hat with the truly spectacular Apple Watch Series 4. Samsung has attempted to do the same with the new Galaxy Watch Active. Here’s what it’s all about:

As with the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Watch Active features several health monitoring tools including a blood pressure monitor and the now standard heart-rate monitor. The Watch Active can track 39 different activities including sleep, swimming, etc., has an in-built GPS unit for tracking and even NFC for mobile payments.

Specs include a 1.1-inch 360x360 display, 230 mAh battery, Exynos 9110 SoC, 768 MB of RAM, 4 GB of storage, wireless charging support and water resistance.

Colours include silver, black, rose gold and sea green.

The Galaxy Watch Active retails at $199.99 and, like the phones, will arrive on 8 March following a 21 February pre-order date. Pre-orders receive a free wireless charging pad.

