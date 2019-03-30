Saturday, March 30, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G pricing details revealed, likely to cost around $1,220

Galaxy S10 5G with 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel tipped to release in the US on 5 April.

tech2 News StaffMar 30, 2019 14:02:59 IST

Samsung introduced its flagship Galaxy S10 series in February this year. At its global Unpacked event, the South Korean tech giant showcased its first foldable phone and Galaxy S10 5G version as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G pricing details revealed, likely to cost around <img class=

Representational image of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Image: Tech2/ Omkar Patne

But while Samsung revealed the conventional specifications of the Galaxy S10 5G variant at the event, the company didn't share any details regarding the phone's pricing. However, a new report now suggests that the 5G version of the Galaxy S10 could come for of around $1,220 (roughly Rs 84,720) for the base model and go all the way up to $1,365 (roughly Rs 94,790) for the high-end 512 GB storage model. The information comes via the Korean media outlet ETNews.

The report further reveals that Samsung will likely release its first 5G phone in Korea on 5 May. The company initially expected to launch the Galaxy S10 5G version this month, however, the launch was delayed due to 'industrial players' not being ready.

As mentioned, the Galaxy S10 5G version was revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco on 20 February. The phone features a bigger screen and battery as compared to the other siblings in the Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy S10 5G sports an extra large 6.7-inch "Dynamic" AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,040 x 1,440 pixels. The phone has a wide cutout that accommodates the two front-facing cameras.

For photography, the phone offers triple rear cameras consisting of a 12 MP primary camera, a 12 MP telephoto lens and a 16 MP ultra wide-angle lens. The Galaxy S10 5G has a ToF camera as well both which provides 3D depth information. Under the hood sits either an Exynos 9820 SoC or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor depending on the region.

The Galaxy S10 5G has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner similar to the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 Plus. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports Wireless PowerShare that charges the handset via any Qi-compatible device. Previous reports have suggested that the phone will likely hit stores in the US on 5 April. If the reports are to believed then Samsung might have an edge in the 5G segment given Huawei's Mate X and Xiaomi's Mi Mix 3 5G are expected to arrive only later.

