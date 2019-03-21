tech2 News Staff

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will soon cease to be the Korean giant's flagship smartphone. That's because the company appears to be finally ready to launch the Galaxy S10 5G.

According to a report by Yonhap News the handset will be released in the US on 5 April, which is actually before the first consumer 5G networks will be launched in the country.

Samsung was initially expected to launch the phone this month but later delayed the launch, suggesting that the company wasn't ready. Even then, it will still be the first commercially available 5G-enabled smartphone, since both the Mi Mix 3 5G and the Huawei Mate X are expected to arrive only later.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is, as the name would suggest, is a 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S10, but it has a bigger screen size than any other S10 phones including the Galaxy S10 Plus, a bigger battery, and has an extra 3D depth camera over its smaller siblings.

Samsung has hinted that there won't be any pre-orders this time, but customers purchasing the phone between 5 April and 16 April will get a pair of Galaxy buds free along with a wireless charger and a 50 percent discount on one screen replacement within the first year.

It’ll also likely cost a lot more than the other Galaxy S10 phones, although because there aren’t any 5G phones out yet we don’t really know how much 5G compatibility will add to a phone’s price.

