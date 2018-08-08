Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee 08 August, 2018 21:32 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be announced tomorrow at an event in New York

The Galaxy Note 9 will be an upgrade from last year's Note 8 but don't expect a ton of surprises.

After months of speculations, leaks, teasers, posters and renders, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is finally being unveiled tomorrow at an event in New York.

The Galaxy Note 9 will certainly be an upgrade from last year's Note 8 but from what we know so far, don't expect a ton of surprises. To sum things up a little more tightly, we are expecting a Galaxy S9 Plus in a slightly larger frame and an upgraded S Pen along with it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

So if it isn't a huge upgrade, why is everyone so excited about the launch? Samsung's Galaxy Note series phones are generally launched just ahead of Apple's iPhone event and is Samsung's platform to not only showcase the best Android phablet it can offer but also set a benchmark for the iPhones to match up to. The other reason is the S Pen which is expected to get a major revamp this year. The new S Pen is not only expected to have its own battery but will also likely come with Bluetooth support this year.

Lastly, a number of gamers just cannot wait for the popular battle royale title Fortnite to come to Android and from what we know, makers Epic Games is expected to make a major announcement at the launch event tomorrow. There are rumours that Samsung may have even struck an exclusive deal with Fortnite makers to have the game available only for the Galaxy Note 9 for up to a month.

Moving on to the expected specifications of the Galaxy Note 9, one of the biggest USPs of last year's Galaxy Note 8 was its 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED, HDR 10 compliant Infinity display. This time, we expect Samsung to push a marginally larger (6.4-inch) display into a frame just as big as last year's phone.

The Note 9 will be an upgrade in terms of the SoC from last year's phone and is expected to feature an Exynos 9810 SoC as found on this year’s Galaxy S9 range. US markets will likely get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and both versions are expected to be paired with 6 GB RAM. As per a recently leaked image of the retail box, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will feature 128 GB of internal storage with an expected 512 GB option as well.

The cameras are a mystery but leaks suggest that Samsung is not going to tinker around much and throw in a setup similar to the 12 MP (f/1.5-f/2.4) + 12 MP (f/2.4) combination we saw on the Galaxy S9+. The battery is also expected to be beefed up to 4,000 mAh.

Do stay tuned for the event at 8:30 pm (IST) as we will have a live blog in place to give you detailed, minute-by-minute updates and analysis from the launch event.

