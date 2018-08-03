At some point, all these new leaks and rumours surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 start getting irritating. Nearly all the basic features, whether they are design elements or specifications have been revealed and now it seems the only thing to wait for is the official price of the phone in various markets. Today yet another accidental leak has come out and Samsung itself is the culprit this time.

Reputed tipster, Evan Blass spotted Samsung's preorder announcement of the Note 9 on its page which has shows the back of the Galaxy Note 9 along with the yellow stylus and the words “Say hello to superpower”. As of writing this, this page has been removed, but this is not the first time that Samsung has leaked information about its device before officially launching. For example, just a day before the launch of the Galaxy S9, the entire product video was already out.

Coming back to the pre-order announcement, the Note 9 appears to be exactly as what has been leaked about the device in these past few weeks. There is a dual-camera system which is aligned horizontally and the fingerprint position is now below the camera as compared to on the right, as was the case with Note 8.

In an earlier leak, a hands-on look video was posted on 31 July by Mobile Fun which showed us the design elements of the phone. Since the phone is never switched on in the YouTube video, in the comments section, there is a debate on whether this a “fake clone mobile” or “too polished to be a dummy.” Whatever it is, we will know for sure on 9 August.