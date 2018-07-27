PUBG and Fortnite are the games of the year. While PUBG has already taken over consoles and mobile platforms, Fortnite still remains exclusive to iOS and a few consoles. However, according to a new report, Fortnite makers may be joining hands with Samsung to bring a timed-exclusive launch on Android.

According to a report by 9To5Google, Fortnite will be launched on Android along with the announcement of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on 9 August. Reportedly, for a period 30 days, the game will remain exclusive to the new Galaxy Note, and will eventually be rolled out for other Android users.

This is a similar arrangement to what we saw iOS and Nintendo make for the Mario mobile game.

9To5Google also reported that on a preorder of the Galaxy Note 9, customers will have a choice to get between $100 and $150 worth of V-Bucks, which is Fortnite's in-game currency, as a bonus.

Another interesting revelation that stems from a report by XDADevelopers, suggests that Fortnite may have some sort of integration with the phone’s S Pen. It makes sense considering we have seen reports of the stylus coming with Bluetooth support.

Additionally, Fortnite may also work with a rejigged version of Samsung DeX, which allows users to connect your phone to a monitor, keyboard and mouse.