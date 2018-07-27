Friday, July 27, 2018 Back to
Fortnite for Android may come exclusively to Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Reports

Reportedly, Samsung and Fortnite are joining hands for a limited-time exclusive launch of the game.

PUBG and Fortnite are the games of the year. While PUBG has already taken over consoles and mobile platforms, Fortnite still remains exclusive to iOS and a few consoles. However, according to a new report, Fortnite makers may be joining hands with Samsung to bring a timed-exclusive launch on Android.

According to a report by 9To5Google, Fortnite will be launched on Android along with the announcement of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on 9 August. Reportedly, for a period 30 days, the game will remain exclusive to the new Galaxy Note, and will eventually be rolled out for other Android users.

This is a similar arrangement to what we saw iOS and Nintendo make for the Mario mobile game.

Variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Evan Blass/ Twitter

Variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Evan Blass/ Twitter

9To5Google also reported that on a preorder of the Galaxy Note 9, customers will have a choice to get between $100 and $150 worth of V-Bucks, which is Fortnite's in-game currency, as a bonus.

Another interesting revelation that stems from a report by XDADevelopers, suggests that Fortnite may have some sort of integration with the phone’s S Pen. It makes sense considering we have seen reports of the stylus coming with Bluetooth support.

Additionally, Fortnite may also work with a rejigged version of Samsung DeX, which allows users to connect your phone to a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

