Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be launched on 9 August reveals teaser

The Galaxy Note 9 has been part of the rumour mill for quite some time now.

It would seem that finally, we have a release date for the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. As per a teaser released by Samsung, there is going to be a launch event for a new Galaxy device on 9 August. Though Samsung hasn't specified the device name, the teaser showed a yellow coloured stylus which all but confirms that it is the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

As it so happens, the Galaxy Note 9 has been part of the rumour mill for quite some time now. Quite recently, the smartphone received certification from the US FCC. The model that was certified by the FCC is the international version of the Note 9 is the SM-N960F, though the version specific to the US will likely be named SM-N960U.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.3-inches QHD+ resolution display, Samsung Exynos 9810 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 GB/8 GB RAM and up to 256/512 GB of storage. There are also rumours of a triple-camera setup on the Note 9, but it would seem that they are false.

According to the leaked information, the Note 9 (among other improvements) will feature a brand new button. This should bring the total number of visible buttons to four with the volume rocker, power and the third new button on the left side and the Bixby button on the right.

Twitter tipster IceUniverse added some credibility to this, revealing the new button to be placed closer to the bottom end on the right side of the device sitting a quite a distance from the volume and power keys at the top.

The Note 9 might also pack in a massive 4,000 mAh battery as well. According to Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could also come with a wireless charger having a 9 volts and 1.67 amperes input rating.

Apart from the Galaxy Note 9, the South Korean smartphone giant could also unveil the Gear S4 smartwatch. No details are available about the watch but we shall keep you updated as the story develops.

 

