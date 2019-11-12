Tuesday, November 12, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy M50 might debut in India on 15 November, to sell offline as well

The rumoured Galaxy M50 might be powered with Snapdragon 675 chipset and 3,500 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffNov 12, 2019 12:46:08 IST

To win over the budget and mid-budget segment, which has mostly been dominated by Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme, Samsung's had its Galaxy A-series, which includes Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 (Review), among others. Earlier this year, Samsung also announced the Galaxy M-series, which includes Galaxy M30 (Review), Galaxy M40(Review) and more. Both these series have been online-exclusive. However, reportedly Samsung is exploring the offline market for the "forthcoming smartphones" in the M-series.

As reported by Economic Times, Samsung is working on the next smartphone in the M-series — Galaxy M50 —which will also be available for offline purchases. Reportedly, the price of the smartphone will remain the same as the online price.

Samsung Galaxy M40 was launched in June this year.

Another report by 91 Mobiles confirms the same. The report says that a Samsung spokesperson has revealed that the brand will make its next M-series smartphone available offline at the same time and price as online. He further added, "We shall evaluate the incremental value proposition for our consumers, channel partners, and retailers, and take further action accordingly."

The report has also revealed that Samsung might launch the successor of Galaxy M40 — Samsung Galaxy M50 — in India on 15 November. The report also suggests that the upcoming smartphone might feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ punch-hole display and it is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset. It is expected to run on Android 9 Pie-based One UI out of the box.

(Also read: Samsung Galaxy M40 Vs Nokia 8.1 Vs Redmi Note 7 Pro Vs Poco F1: Specs comparison)

In terms of battery, the report reveals that Samsung Galaxy M50 might come equipped with a 3,500 mAh battery with fast-charging support. In the camera department, the smartphone is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup with 32 MP primary sensor. It might sport a 16 MP front-facing camera.

The media invites of the launch event are not yet out but we will keep you updated as soon as we get to know anything about this smartphone.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


