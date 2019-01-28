Samsung has announced the Galaxy M20 in a 3 GB RAM and a 32 GB storage variants, and a 4 GB of RAM and a 64 GB storage variant. The smartphone will come with the Samsung One UI, and support for Widevine L1 to let you play HD videos on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Samsung's very first India-focus lineup, the Galaxy M-Series is finally expected to launch at 6 pm today. The new series is expected to debut three new phones – the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. The series is going to feature several Samsung firsts such as triple-rear cameras in a budget phone, Infinity-U and Infinity-V displays, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The series will also mark the debut of the company's Exynos 7 Series 7904 processor. Pricing will be key for Samsung as it tries to play catch up with a number of Chinese smartphone brands including the likes of Honor and Xiaomi. From what we know, all the phones will be sold exclusively on Amazon starting 5 February.

