Samsung Galaxy M-Series India launch: Galaxy M10, M20 announced at a starting price of Rs 7,990

tech2 News Staff Jan 28, 2019 18:43:11 IST

Both Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be available on both Amazon India and Samsung's India website.

Samsung has announced the Galaxy M20 in a 3 GB RAM and a 32 GB storage variants, and a 4 GB of RAM and a 64 GB storage variant. The smartphone will come with the Samsung One UI, and support for Widevine L1 to let you play HD videos on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Samsung's very first India-focus lineup, the Galaxy M-Series is finally expected to launch at 6 pm today. The new series is expected to debut three new phones – the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. The series is going to feature several Samsung firsts such as triple-rear cameras in a budget phone, Infinity-U and Infinity-V displays, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M-Series

Samsung Galaxy M-Series

The series will also mark the debut of the company's Exynos 7 Series 7904 processor. Pricing will be key for Samsung as it tries to play catch up with a number of Chinese smartphone brands including the likes of Honor and Xiaomi. From what we know, all the phones will be sold exclusively on Amazon starting 5 February.

  • 18:41 (IST)

    That's it from us guys! 

    Keep your eyes peeled for a detailed copy summarising all the features and specs of both the Galaxy M10 and M20 along with price and launch offers.

    Thanks for joining in!

  • 18:39 (IST)

    Availability?

    The Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 will be sold starting 5 February on Amazon India and Samsung's own e-store

  • 18:36 (IST)

    Samsung India's Senior Vice President, Asim Warsi takes the stage to announce the prices

    Galaxy M20 will be priced at INR 12,990 for the 4 GB + 64 GB variant, while the 3 GB + 32 GB variant will cost INR 10,990.
    Galaxy M10 is priced at INR 8,990 for the 3 GB+ 32 GB variant and INR 7,990 for the 2 GB + 16 GB variant.

  • 18:35 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy M20 comes in two colour variants

  • 18:33 (IST)

    "Prices bata do yaar"

    Samsung has revealed almost everything there is to know about the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, but 'kitne ki ayegi'?

  • 18:32 (IST)

    The Galaxy M20 comes in two RAM and storage variants.

  • 18:32 (IST)

    More, on the Galaxy M10

    The Galaxy M10 also comes in the same Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black colour options.
    The phone gets a 3,400 mAh battery

  • 18:29 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy M10 — variants up on offer

    The Galaxy M10 will be offered in two variants:
    3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage and 2 GB RAM with 16 GB storage

  • 18:28 (IST)

    Up next, there's the Galaxy M10

    The Galaxy M10 also features a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP 120-degree wide-angle camera.
    The front camera also remains the same as the Galaxy M20 — an 8 MP shooter with display flash
    The phone shares a lot in common with the Galaxy M20, including an Infinity-V display
    The M10 does get a different processor though — an Exynos 7870 SoC

  • 18:24 (IST)

    The M20 also features Samsung new Experience UI 9.5

    The phone gets both face-unlock and a fingerprint scanner as well as new icons.
    The phone will be up for grabs in two colours — Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black.
    The M20 also features L1 Widewine certification while will let you stream HD content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

  • 18:24 (IST)

  • 18:22 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 price announced

  • 18:21 (IST)

    The Galaxy M20 gets Samsung's new Exynos 7904 SoC

    The new 14 nm octa-core process promises to deliver great gaming performance, aided by a Mali-G72 - MP2 GPU.
    The phone will be sold in two variants in India — 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage.

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Cameras on the Galaxy M20

    You get a 13 MP primary camera as well as a 5 MP 120-degree wide angle camera on the back with Live Focus.
    On the front, we have 8 MP shooter along with an in-display flash.

  • 18:15 (IST)

    More on the Galaxy M20

    The phone comes with a Type-C 15 W charger.

  • 18:14 (IST)

    First up we start with the Galaxy M20

    The Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display
    The display has a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch.
    The phone also gets a ginormous 5,000 mAh battery!

  • 17:56 (IST)

    Huddle up with your cup of tea

    We're barely five minutes away from launch. The soft-launch event is expected to begin at 6 pm.

  • 17:54 (IST)

    Not keeping up with the leaks so far?

    Here's a link that tells you all we know about the Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 smartphones launching today.
     

  • 17:39 (IST)

    Hi guys! Good evening and welcome to today's live blog

    Samsung is expected to launch its first India-centric smartphone series today. There's not a lot known yet but Samsung is expected to launch three new smartphones today, with prices ranging between under Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

