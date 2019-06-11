Nandini Yadav

The budget and mid-range smartphone segment will have you spoilt for choice!

There are so many options to pick from in these categories, with Xiaomi and the recent-entrant, Realme offering some of the best smartphones. And since there is so much opportunity in these segments, earlier this year, Samsung announced its new India-first M-series in India. We have seen three devices in this series till now — M10, M20, and M30 (review).

While the Samsung Galaxy M10 is priced up to Rs 8,990, the Galaxy M20 is priced up to Rs 11,990, the Galaxy M30’s price goes up to Rs 17,990.

Now, Samsung has announced the fourth smartphone in this series — the Galaxy M40.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 features Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6 GB of RAM, a triple camera setup at the rear, a 16 MP selfie sensor, a 6.3-inch display, and a 3,500 mAh battery.

While on paper, the Galaxy M40 has fantastic specifications, it has a bunch of competitors that are priced just slightly over and below its own price tag. So in the sub-Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 segment, which one is the best pick? Here’s a detailed specification comparison of the Galaxy M40 with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (review), Poco F1 (review), and the Nokia 8.1 (review).

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy M40 Nokia 8.1 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Poco F1 Display Size (inch) 6.3 6.18 6.3 6.1 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2280 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2246 Pixel Density (PPI) 409 408 409 403 Display Type LCD LCD LCD LCD Dimensions(mm) 155.3 x 73.9 x 7.9 154.8 x 75.8 x 8 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm 155.5 x 75.2 x 8.8 Weight (gm) 168 180 186 180 SIM Type Dual Nano SIM Hybrid Dual SIM Hybrid Dual SIM Dual Nano SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSDPA / CDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE/ VoLTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver 2x2.2 GHz 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver 2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver GPU Adreno 612 Adreno 616 Adreno 612 Adreno 630 RAM 6 GB 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Ruggedness - - - - On-Board Memory 128 GB 64 GB 64, 128 GB 64,128, 256 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 1 TB Yes, up to 400 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 512 GB Sensors Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Face unlock, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Primary Camera 32 MP, f/1.7, 8 MP, f/2.2, 5 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/1.8, 13 MP 48 MP, f/1.8, 5 MP, f/2.4 12MP f/1.9, 5 MP f/2.0 Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes No No Camera Array Triple-camera Dual-camera Dual-camera Dual Camera Autofocus System - - - Phase detection autofocus Secondary Camera 16 MP 20 MP 13 MP 20 MP Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS) 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@240fps Flash LED dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie (Android One) Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo AI (Smart Assistant) Bixby, Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE 5.0, A2DP, LE 5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX NFC No Yes No TBC Infrared Yes No Yes No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Yes, rear Yes, rear 3.5mm jack No No Yes Yes Radio FM Radio FM radio FM radio No USB Type Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Type-C 1.0 reversible connector USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,500 3500 4,000 4,000 Fast charging Yes Yes Yes Yes Colours Mindnight Blue, Ocean Blue Blue, Silver, Steel, Copper, Iron, Steel Nebula Red, Neptune Blue, Space Black Rosso Red, Steel Blue, Graphite Black Prices in India Rs 19,990 Starting Rs 19,999 Starting Rs 13,999 Starting at Rs 20,999

Verdict

Of the four phones we compared, the Galaxy M40 definitely stands out when it comes to the rear camera. In this lot, Galaxy M40 is the only one that features a triple-camera setup at the back. For selfies though, Poco F1 and Nokia 8.1 have a better 20 MP sensor. Galaxy M40 and Poco F1 are also the only two devices that feature Face Unlock.

When we look at the RAM and chipset combination, while the Galaxy M40 has a fantastic processor, Poco F1 may still steal the cake with the Snapdragon 845 and 8 GB of RAM.

And when it comes to the software, while all these phones run the latest Android operating system, Nokia 8.1 offers a better deal with stock Android.

Essentially, for its design, performance, camera, and the sheer excitement of the punch-hole selfie camera, the Galaxy M40 makes for a great buy. But if you are still looking for more performance-heavy device, then you can look at Poco F1, and Nokia 8.1 for the stock Android experience.

