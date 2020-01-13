Monday, January 13, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G live images leaked, confirm name, reveal camera details

The Galaxy S20 Plus 5G will apparently feature a 12 MP quad-camera setup at the rear.


tech2 News StaffJan 13, 2020 08:51:01 IST

About two weeks ago, Samsung announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones. Just days later, another Samsung smartphone has been leaked, which may soon be announced as well.

For a few weeks now, there has been some confusion in the moniker of Samsung's next flagship smartphone. Some reports suggested that it will be called the Galaxy S11, whereas some insist that it will be called the Galaxy S20 instead.

Amid this confusion, some live images of a Samsung smartphone have leaked, which also claims that the device is a Galaxy S20 variant.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Image: tech2

XDA Developers obtained the live images, which claim that the smartphone is called the Galaxy S20+ 5G.

In addition to that, the boot screen in the live image also reveals the camera specifications of the purported Galaxy S20+ 5G, which will apparently include a 12 MP 1.8-micron main camera, an ultra-wide lens, a telephoto lens and possibly a macro lens.

Image: Max Weinbach/XDA-Developers

Image: Max Weinbach/XDA-Developers

The report also suggests that there might also be a rear microphone to boost audio quality when you're recording videos.

Reportedly, the Galaxy S20+ 5G will not be the highest variant in the series. A Galaxy S20 Ultra is also rumoured, and that is expected to be the highest model, with better camera configuration.

Samsung will be hosting its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 February 2020, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S20 aka Galaxy S11.

