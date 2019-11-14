Thursday, November 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable display launched at $1,500, will soon land in India

Motorola Razr 2019 will exclusively sell on Verizon and will be available for pre-orders from 26 December.


tech2 News StaffNov 14, 2019 11:15:05 IST

Motorola was working on a foldable display smartphone for a while now. Today the company finally unveiled its much-awaited smartphone — Motorola Razr 2019 at a launch event in Los Angeles.

Motorola is the third mainstream company that has delved into the foldable phone segment. Prior to this, Samsung and Huawei launched their foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold and Mate X.

It appears that the new Razr will soon land in India as the company has started teasing the phone on its Twitter page.

Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable display launched at <img class=

Image: Motorola

Motorola Razr 2019 pricing, availability

Motorola Razr 2019 comes one variant —  6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant — priced at $1,500.

The smartphone will be available for pre-orders on Verizon from 26 December.

Motorola Razr 2019 specifications

Motorola Razr 2019 features a 6.2-inch  OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When folded, you will get a 2.7-inch Quick View screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This screen will let you see all your notifications. You will find a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports two cameras. One is above the Quick View screen, a 16 MP camera that can be used to click selfies. This camera will work as a rear camera when unfolded. It comes with features like EIS, Night Vision mode, and more. You will also find a 5 MP camera on the main screen that can be used as a more traditional selfie camera when you unfold the phone.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery that supports 15 W quick charging. Motorola Razr 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr 2019 to soon launch in India, teased on the official Twitter page

Nov 14, 2019
Motorola Razr 2019 to soon launch in India, teased on the official Twitter page
Motorola Razr 2019 foldable phone expected to launch today: Here is all we know so far

Motorola Razr 2019

Motorola Razr 2019 foldable phone expected to launch today: Here is all we know so far

Nov 13, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019