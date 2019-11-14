tech2 News Staff

Motorola was working on a foldable display smartphone for a while now. Today the company finally unveiled its much-awaited smartphone — Motorola Razr 2019 at a launch event in Los Angeles.

Motorola is the third mainstream company that has delved into the foldable phone segment. Prior to this, Samsung and Huawei launched their foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold and Mate X.

It appears that the new Razr will soon land in India as the company has started teasing the phone on its Twitter page.

Motorola Razr 2019 pricing, availability

Motorola Razr 2019 comes one variant — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant — priced at $1,500.

The smartphone will be available for pre-orders on Verizon from 26 December.

Motorola Razr 2019 specifications

Motorola Razr 2019 features a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When folded, you will get a 2.7-inch Quick View screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This screen will let you see all your notifications. You will find a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports two cameras. One is above the Quick View screen, a 16 MP camera that can be used to click selfies. This camera will work as a rear camera when unfolded. It comes with features like EIS, Night Vision mode, and more. You will also find a 5 MP camera on the main screen that can be used as a more traditional selfie camera when you unfold the phone.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery that supports 15 W quick charging. Motorola Razr 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie.

