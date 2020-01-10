Friday, January 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung's upcoming foldable phone to be named Galaxy Bloom, to cater to 'women in their 20s'

Samsung CEO reportedly revealed that the design of Galaxy Bloom is inspired by 'Lancome's compacts'.


tech2 News StaffJan 10, 2020 13:34:22 IST

Samsung announced its first foldable smartphone — Galaxy Fold — last year at MWC 2019. After a few hiccups, the company managed to launch it in the market later in 2019.

Soon after, various rumours surfaced hinting that Samsung is prepping to expand its portfolio in this segment and might launch Galaxy Fold 2 soon. Only this time, it will fold like a clamshell and not like a notebook. Reports have also suggested that the upcoming foldable phone by Samsung will be cheaper than its predecessor that was priced at Rs 1,64, 999 in India.

While all these details remain to be confirmed, at CES 2020, Samsung apparently secretly revealed the official name of the device and details about its design inspiration.

Samsungs upcoming foldable phone to be named Galaxy Bloom, to cater to women in their 20s

Samsung Galaxy Fold.

As per a report by South Korean publication Aju NewsSamsung held a "secret meeting" at CES 2020. Samsung CEO DJ Koh reportedly revealed that the upcoming foldable smartphone might be named "Galaxy Bloom". However, that's not even the best bit from this secret meeting!

Galaxy Bloom. Image: Aju News

Galaxy Bloom. Image: Aju News

Apparently, Samsung said that the purported Galaxy Bloom will primarily target women in their 20s and so its design is inspired by "Lancome's compacts".

Galaxy Bloom. Image: AJU News

Galaxy Bloom. Image: Aju News

How many of us are taking offence at this right now?

via GIPHY

So Samsung is trying to say that in 2020 the only way it thought it could attract women in their 20s to its smartphone was to design it like a makeup product?

Wait, is that why Samsung called it Galaxy Bloom? Because "women are like flowers"?

via GIPHY

Coming back to the Galaxy Bloom, As per previous reports, instead of plastic back (like in Galaxy Fold), Galaxy Bloom is expected to come with an ultra-thin glass that will make it less prone to scratches.

Koh reportedly also confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S series will include Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to feature a 108 MP camera that supports 100x optical zoom.

All these smartphones will be launched in San Francisco on 11 February at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Unpacked 2020

Samsung Unpacked 2020 date leaked, event could be held on 11 February

Jan 04, 2020
Samsung Unpacked 2020 date leaked, event could be held on 11 February
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra cases are now open for pre-order

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra cases are now open for pre-order

Jan 09, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy Fold 2 features revealed in latest One UI 2.0 update

Samsung Galaxy S11

Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy Fold 2 features revealed in latest One UI 2.0 update

Jan 03, 2020
Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to arrive before Galaxy S11 series

Samsung

Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to arrive before Galaxy S11 series

Dec 31, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 renders reveal dual rear cameras, punch hole display

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 renders reveal dual rear cameras, punch hole display

Jan 08, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 confirmed for 11 February, company says will unveil 'innovative devices'

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 confirmed for 11 February, company says will unveil 'innovative devices'

Jan 06, 2020

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019