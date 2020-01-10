tech2 News Staff

Samsung announced its first foldable smartphone — Galaxy Fold — last year at MWC 2019. After a few hiccups, the company managed to launch it in the market later in 2019.

Soon after, various rumours surfaced hinting that Samsung is prepping to expand its portfolio in this segment and might launch Galaxy Fold 2 soon. Only this time, it will fold like a clamshell and not like a notebook. Reports have also suggested that the upcoming foldable phone by Samsung will be cheaper than its predecessor that was priced at Rs 1,64, 999 in India.

While all these details remain to be confirmed, at CES 2020, Samsung apparently secretly revealed the official name of the device and details about its design inspiration.

As per a report by South Korean publication Aju News, Samsung held a "secret meeting" at CES 2020. Samsung CEO DJ Koh reportedly revealed that the upcoming foldable smartphone might be named "Galaxy Bloom". However, that's not even the best bit from this secret meeting!

Apparently, Samsung said that the purported Galaxy Bloom will primarily target women in their 20s and so its design is inspired by "Lancome's compacts".

How many of us are taking offence at this right now?

via GIPHY

So Samsung is trying to say that in 2020 the only way it thought it could attract women in their 20s to its smartphone was to design it like a makeup product?

Wait, is that why Samsung called it Galaxy Bloom? Because "women are like flowers"?

via GIPHY

Coming back to the Galaxy Bloom, As per previous reports, instead of plastic back (like in Galaxy Fold), Galaxy Bloom is expected to come with an ultra-thin glass that will make it less prone to scratches.

Koh reportedly also confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S series will include Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to feature a 108 MP camera that supports 100x optical zoom.

All these smartphones will be launched in San Francisco on 11 February at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

