Samsung Days sale is now live: Best deals on Galaxy M51, Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Galaxy Note S10 Lite and more

Smartphones getting a 10 percent bank cashback include Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M31 among others.


tech2 News StaffFeb 10, 2021 13:57:03 IST

Samsung is currently hosting a Samsung Days sale in India that will end on 15 February. The sale is now live across Samsung.com, e-commerce portals and leading retail outlets. During this sale, the company is giving a 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank and Kodak Bank debit and credit cards. The sale brings offers and discounts on the company's smartphones and tablets. Here are the best deals on handsets and tabs that you can consider buying during this ongoing sale.

(Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: Not the best TWS earbuds but a great performer at its price)

Best deals on smartphones

Samsung is providing a 10 percent cashback offer on credit cards on smartphones. These handsets include Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Review), Galaxy S10 Lite (Review), Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 (Review), Galaxy A31, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy M51 (Review), Galaxy M31s (Review), Galaxy M31 (Review), Galaxy M21, Galaxy F41 and Galaxy M11. According to the company, "for debit cards, the offers will be valid on EMI transactions using debit cards of ICICI Bank (on Samsung.com and all offline channels) and Kotak Bank (all channels)."

Best deals on tablets

On tablets, Samsung is offering a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. On Galaxy Tab S7+, buyers can get a discount of Rs 10,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. In addition to this, they can get Rs 10,000 off on keyboard cover or Rs 7,000 off on Galaxy Buds+. Samsung is offering Rs 7,000 off on HDFC Bank cards on Galaxy Tab S7 and Rs 10,000 off on keyboard cover or Rs 7,000 off on Galaxy Buds+.

On the purchase of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Review), buyers can get a discount of Rs 3,000 and Rs 7,000 off on Galaxy Buds+. Lastly, Samsung is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on Galaxy Tab A7 and Rs 3,500 off on book cover or Rs 7,000 off on Galaxy Buds+.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


