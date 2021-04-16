tech2 News Staff

Samsung is hosting a Samsung Days sale on Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart and leading retail outlets, starting today. The sale will come to an end on 19 April. During the sale, Samsung has announced to offer a Rs 10,000 cashback on Galaxy S20 Ultra (Review), Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21+ (Review) and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards (EMI transactions only). In addition to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is also giving offers on its A-series, F-series and M-series smartphones.

Buyers will get a 10 percent instant cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on the purchase of smartphones including Galaxy M51 (Review), Galaxy M31s (Review), Galaxy M31 (Review), Galaxy M11, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M02s, Galaxy M02, Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s, Galaxy F41, Galaxy F02s, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 (Review), Galaxy A31, Galaxy A21s, and Galaxy A12.

For the unversed, Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale is also live right now and will come to an end on 20 April. Buyers can get discounts and offers on smartphones including Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Poco M3, iQOO 3, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Realme Narzo 30A, iPhone 11, Moto G10 Power and more.