Friday, April 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Flipkart Smartphones Carnival: Best deals on Poco M3, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Mi 10T and more

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 750 during the ongoing Smartphones Carnival sale.


tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2021 15:48:33 IST

Flipkart is currently hosting a Smartphones Carnival sale that will end on 20 April. The e-commerce platform is offering a discount of up to Rs 750 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. During the sale, buyers will get offers and discounts on smartphones like Realme C12, Moto G10 Power, Realme Narzo 30A, iPhone XR and more. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on few smartphones like Mi 10T, iPhone 12 Pro Max and more.

Flipkart Smartphones Carnival: Best deals on Poco M3, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Mi 10T and more

Poco M3

Best deals on smartphones available during the ongoing sale:

Poco M3

Poco M3 (Review) is selling at the launch price of Rs 10,999 on Flipkart. However, buyers can get Rs 500 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Moto G10 Power

Moto G10 Power was launched at a price of Rs 9,999 in India. It is now selling at Rs 9,499, down by Rs 500.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is selling at a starting price of Rs 1,22,900. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Realme C12

Realme C12 was launched in India at Rs 8,999 and is now selling at Rs 7,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage).

Apple iPhone 11

iPhone 11 (Review) is currently available at a starting price of Rs 44,999, down by Rs 54,900. Hence, the smartphone is selling at a discount of almost Rs 10,000.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999, Mi 10T 5G will sell at Rs 32,999, down by Rs 2,000. Buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 2,500 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Realme 7

Realme 7 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999. It is now available at Rs 13,499.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 24,990.

Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 8,499, down from Rs 8,999.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 11, Poco X3, Moto G10 Power and more

Apr 09, 2021
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 11, Poco X3, Moto G10 Power and more
Apple iPhone 12 becomes the best-selling smartphone globally in January 2021: Counterpoint Research

Best-selling smartphone

Apple iPhone 12 becomes the best-selling smartphone globally in January 2021: Counterpoint Research

Apr 12, 2021
Flipkart Flagship Fest sale to end today: Best deals on LG Wing, iPhone 11, ROG Phone 3 and more

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale to end today: Best deals on LG Wing, iPhone 11, ROG Phone 3 and more

Apr 15, 2021
Mi Fan Festival 2021 to end today: Xiaomi offers deals on Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A, Redmi Earbuds S, more

Mi Fan Festival 2021

Mi Fan Festival 2021 to end today: Xiaomi offers deals on Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A, Redmi Earbuds S, more

Apr 13, 2021
Realme 8 5G Flipkart teaser confirms MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset ahead of the official launch

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G Flipkart teaser confirms MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset ahead of the official launch

Apr 15, 2021
Nokia Bluetooth headset and wireless earphones launched on Flipkart, sale starts on 9 April

Nokia

Nokia Bluetooth headset and wireless earphones launched on Flipkart, sale starts on 9 April

Apr 05, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021