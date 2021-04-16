tech2 News Staff

Flipkart is currently hosting a Smartphones Carnival sale that will end on 20 April. The e-commerce platform is offering a discount of up to Rs 750 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. During the sale, buyers will get offers and discounts on smartphones like Realme C12, Moto G10 Power, Realme Narzo 30A, iPhone XR and more. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on few smartphones like Mi 10T, iPhone 12 Pro Max and more.

Best deals on smartphones available during the ongoing sale:

Poco M3

Poco M3 (Review) is selling at the launch price of Rs 10,999 on Flipkart. However, buyers can get Rs 500 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Moto G10 Power

Moto G10 Power was launched at a price of Rs 9,999 in India. It is now selling at Rs 9,499, down by Rs 500.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is selling at a starting price of Rs 1,22,900. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Realme C12

Realme C12 was launched in India at Rs 8,999 and is now selling at Rs 7,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage).

Apple iPhone 11

iPhone 11 (Review) is currently available at a starting price of Rs 44,999, down by Rs 54,900. Hence, the smartphone is selling at a discount of almost Rs 10,000.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999, Mi 10T 5G will sell at Rs 32,999, down by Rs 2,000. Buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 2,500 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Realme 7

Realme 7 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999. It is now available at Rs 13,499.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 24,990.

Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 8,499, down from Rs 8,999.