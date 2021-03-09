tech2 News Staff

Samsung Carnival sale is now live on Amazon and Samsung's official website in India and will end on 12 March. During the sale, Samsung's M-series smartphones are available at discounts. Buyers will also get a cashback of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. In addition to this, if consumers upgrade their old M-series smartphones, they will receive an upgrade voucher worth Rs 1,000. This offer is only applicable to Samsung.com and Samsung retail stores.

Buyers will get these discounts and offers on smartphones like Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31 (Review), Galaxy M31s (Review) and Galaxy M51 (Review).

Currently, Flipkart is also hosting Smartphone Carnival in India that will come to an end on 12 March. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering discounts and offers on iPhone SE (Review), Galaxy S20 FE (Review), Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Review), Realme 7 Pro (Review) and more. In addition to this, the buyers will also get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,250 on Axis Bank debit and credit cards.