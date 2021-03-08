Monday, March 08, 2021Back to
Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale: Best deals on Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone SE and more

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 1,250 on Axis Bank credit and debit cards.


tech2 News StaffMar 08, 2021 16:08:38 IST

Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale kicked off today online and will come to an end on 12 March. The e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 1,250 on Axis Bank debit and credit cards. In addition to this, the company is also offering no-cost EMI options, complete mobile protection, and exchange offers on smartphones during the sale. Buyers will get discounts on smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Realme, Vivo and more.

Here are the best deals on smartphones available during the ongoing sale:

Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Review) is currently selling at Rs 44,999. The smartphone was launched in India last year at Rs 49,999.

Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale: Best deals on Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone SE and more

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

iPhone SE

iPhone SE (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 42,500 in India. On Flipkart, this variant will now cost you Rs 29,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Launched at Rs 16,999, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Review) is now available at a starting price of Rs 14,999, down by Rs 2,000.

iPhone XR

The base variant of the iPhone XR (Review) is available at Rs 38,999, down from  47,900. The iPhone still comes with a power adapter and EarPods.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 24,990.

Galaxy F41

During the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival, Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at a starting price of Rs 15,999, down from Rs 16,000.

