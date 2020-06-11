Ameya Dalvi

A budget of Rs 20,000 provides you with a wide variety of options in smartphones, ranging from handsets with powerful processors to those with 64 MP cameras, sharp displays and more. Despite the increase in prices and shortage of stocks, you still have some excellent all-round smartphones in this budget. So let’s go ahead and meet them.

Notably, as has been the case in recent times, some of these phones may not be available at all pincodes. So verify before placing an order.

Best phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

Realme X2

Realme X2 (First Impressions) offers some great features in this segment. While its 64 MP camera may be the talking point, there's a lot more to it than just that. It is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chip with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card. This phone runs Android Pie with Color OS 6.0 UI. An Android 10 update with the new Realme UI has already started rolling out.

The Realme X2 has a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter, 2 MP dedicated macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The main camera supports pixel binning and captures some impressive 16 MP images in varied lighting conditions including low light. The images have a good amount of detail along with natural colours. There’s a 32 MP camera up front for selfies and video calls.

Other noteworthy features of the Realme X2 include an elegant design with a glass back protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. And not to forget, its sharp 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display, again with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Its 4,000 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for over a day of moderate usage. But what’s even better is the bundled 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charger that juices it up briskly.

Realme X2 price in India: Rs 19,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Redmi Note 9 Pro/ Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max launched earlier this year. The phones are almost identical except for a couple of differences. The Pro has a 48 MP primary camera and a 16 MP selfie camera while the Max variant flaunts a 64 MP primary shooter at the back and 32 MP for selfies. And while the former comes with an 18W fast charger, the company has bundled a 33W fast charger with the latter. The respective primary cameras are accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera performance is quite impressive for the segment for both phones.



The phones have large 6.67-inch Full HD+ displays that can get up to 450 nits bright and are protected against scratches by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 9 Pro series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage. They have a 5,020 mAh battery each that can last you for a couple of days of moderate usage. The phones run Android 10 with MIUI 11. Try your luck in the weekly sales if interested.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India: Rs 16,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage;

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India: Rs 17,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Realme 6

The Realme 6 (Review) ticks almost all the right boxes and saves you a good 20% of your budget. The phone has a different design as compared to Realme’s previous phones. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole for the 16 MP selfie camera. It has a 90 Hz refresh rate; a feature generally found in more expensive phones. The screen is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. This phone has the exact rear camera combination as the Realme X2 with a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide snapper, 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The image quality is as impressive too.

The Realme 6 is powered by a Mediatek G90T chip that is fairly powerful and good for gaming too. You get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage here. There’s an 8 GB RAM variant too but 6 GB is good enough here. This phone has a 4,300 mAh battery that can go on for a day and a half of moderate usage. And the bundled 30W VOOC fast charger juices it up in just over an hour, which is very impressive. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is an excellent all-round phone for this price.

Realme 6 price in India: Rs 15,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro (Review) stands out from the crowd, courtesy of its pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display. The phone boasts of a 90 percent+ screen to body ratio and a sharp 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. While its 32 MP pop-up front camera is the star attraction, the 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP triple camera setup at the back is equally impressive and delivers good images in different lighting conditions.



There’s a respectable amount of processing power here thanks to a Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Its 3,700 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for a day of moderate usage. The phone runs Android Pie with FunTouch OS 9.

Vivo V15 Pro price in India: Rs 19,490 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Poco F1

Yes, this one is still around and still worth buying. You can now get the top end Armored Edition of the Poco F1 (Review) with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for less than 18K. You can add another 256 GB of storage using a microSD card. The design isn’t the most eye-catching anymore, but it is still a powerhouse when it comes to raw performance, thanks to a Snapdragon 845 SoC.



The Poco F1 has a 6.18-inch full HD+ notched display up front and a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera combination at the back that does a good job on average to good lighting. There’s also a solid 20 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. This is mainly a phone for gamers on a budget than camera enthusiasts. If you are looking to play PUBG at very high settings on a tight budget, Poco F1 is still a very good option. The phone launched with Android Oreo 8.1, and an Android 10 update is now available with MIUI 11.

Poco F1 price in India: Rs 17,999 for 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage