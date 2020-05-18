Monday, May 18, 2020Back to
Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Realme C3, and few other entry level phones' price hiked by up to Rs 500 in India

Redmi 8A Dual has received a price hike of Rs 300 and is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 7,299.


tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2020 11:58:40 IST

In April, GST on smartphones was increased from 12 percent to 18 percent in India. The smartphone manufacturers including Apple, had to raise the price of their phones in the country due to this hike. Realme and Xiaomi also increased the prices of their smartphones at that time. However, the two brands have now announced a price hike for a few more models, most of which are entry-level smartphones.

Here are the smartphones that have received a price hike recently:

Redmi 8

Redmi 8 (Review) was launched in India at a price of Rs 8,999. Now, the company has increased its price by Rs 300, bringing its price to Rs 9,299 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage variant.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Realme C3, and few other entry level phones price hiked by up to Rs 500 in India

Redmi 8.

The revised price is now reflecting on Flipkart and the company's website.

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 8A Dual is currently selling at Rs 7,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage) and the base model is selling at Rs 7,299 ( 2 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage). The base model has received a price hike of Rs 300, whereas the higher storage variant is selling at the previous price only.

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 8A Dual

The new prices are now reflecting on Mi.com and Amazon.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 (Review)'s 4 GB RAM variant is now selling at Rs 11,499, up by Rs 500 form its last price. The higher variant of 6 GB RAM is still priced at Rs 13,999 with no price hike.

The Redmi Note 8.

The Redmi Note 8.

The new price is reflecting on Mi.com and Amazon.

Realme C3

Realme C3 is now selling at Rs 8,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage), up by Rs 500. The base model will cost you Rs 7,999 that has also received a price hike of Rs 500 from its last price.

Realme C3

Realme C3

The new price is reflecting on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C2

Only one storage variant of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage has received a price hike of Rs 500 and is selling at Rs 6,999. The base model and the higher storage model of Realme C2 (Review) are still selling at Rs 6,499 (2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage) and Rs 7,499 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage).

Realme C2

Realme C2

The new price is now reflecting on Realme.com.

